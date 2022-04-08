Aya Nakamura: the French singer validated by Kim Kardashian

The famous French singer Aya Nakamura recently launched a capsule collection with Balenciaga, and it has already found a fan, and not just any fan: Kim Kardashian has validated the collaboration by posting a photo in story.

While she has just released a remarkable featuring with the famous Belgian rapper Damso, titled Dégaine, the singer already has other projects underway, notably with Balenciaga.

The label had invited the singer to a parade for the first time in July 2021, and since then an alliance seems to have been sealed between Balenciaga and Aya Nakamura.

For the new episode of Balenciaga Music, the brand therefore called on the young Frenchwoman: in story, we first noticed the photo of a woman with a sign “Aya Nakamura 4 Balenciaga Music”, before the brand announced the arrival of a collaboration.

A collaboration that really pleased many fans, but also Kim Kardashian, who posted a photo of a t-shirt from the singer in the story.

What confirms the international influence of Aya, that nothing stops, not even the border of the language.

Aya Nakamura is therefore validated by the star of American reality TV, and it is a bit of consecration for the singer, very criticized at her debut in France.