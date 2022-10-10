Aya Nakamura was unanimous with her concert on Fortnite!

Aya Nakamura is stunning! She is the first French singer to have been a hit with her concert on the Fortnite video game!

Aya Nakamura continues to surprise her fans! She is the first French singer who performed in the most popular video game in the world. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Exploding numbers

Aya Nakamura continues to be on the front of the stage. After the release of her song Méchante on June 16, 2022, she unveiled the VIP sound. A real success which exceeded 450,000 views.

To date, it ranks 15th in YouTube trends. But that’s not all ! The mother of two has also surpassed the 3 billion views mark on YouTube. It is enormous !

She then accumulated 884 million views with Djadja. As for Girlfriend, he places himself in second position with 460 million views. Let’s also add Pookie with 330 million views and Behavior, released in 2017, which crossed 100 million views.

No one can dispute its success. And the numbers continue to explode. Faced with this great success, the French star then embarked on a brand new project. She has just teamed up with Epic Game to do an interactive concert in the form of an avatar on Fortnite.

Eh yes ! So she gave her concert, which took place from October 6 to 8, 2022! “If her song Girlfriends doesn’t make you think of paradise, maybe her show during Paradise season will work better!”“So announced Epic Game on their site.

This is not the first time that the firm Epic Games appeals to celebrities. Not long ago, it was the rapper Travis Scott, or the Brazilian football star Neymar who gave life to skins.

Queen Aya Nakamura’s concert on Fortnite is YES 🔥 — polygon1993■ (@Polygon1993) October 7, 2022

A great first for Aya Nakamura

And that’s not all ! During the summer of 2021, Fortnite fans were able to discover the avatar by American singer Ariana Grande. She sang her songs like that. She even had several outfits that won over fans of the Fortnite game.

But Aya Nakamura is indeed the first French singer who did a gig in the world’s most popular video game. A great first that makes the French prouder than ever!

Fortnite fans were therefore able to discover the interpreter of Pookie in the game, this Thursday, at 6 p.m. They were treated to a great interactive concert from the star. She played for 72 hours.

The players were therefore able to hear “Djadja”, “Copines”, “Dégaine”… Big hits that continue to be unanimous around the world. One thing is certain, this performance technical and artistic was amazing.

“Too stylish the concert on Fortnite”, “I don’t know about you but I personally liked the concert of Aya Nakamura on fortnite”, “Fortnite X Aya Nakamura .. Best games in the world !!! »

Internet users are increasingly numerous to congratulate this novelty on the social network Twitter.