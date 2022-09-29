Aya Nakamura will give an interactive show in Fortnite, we file the instructions to see it

The “tailor-made and interactive show” of artist Aya Nakamura’s “digital reconstruction” (avatar) “will be streamed for 72 hours” in the Fornite game.

Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, will deliver an interactive show available from October 6 to 9 in Fortnite. -AFP

















Reading time:

2 min









Aya Nakamura, the most listened to French-speaking singer in the world, will deliver an interactive show available from October 6 to 9 in Fortnite, said Thursday Epic Games, publisher of the video game phenomenon fond of this kind of collaboration.











The “tailor-made and interactive show” of the Bamako-born artist’s “digital reconstruction” (avatar) “will be streamed for 72 hours” between Thursday October 6 and Sunday October 9.

After Travis Scott and Neymar

Epic Games is accustomed to this kind of gateway with celebrities, such as in the recent past the American rap star Travis Scott, or the Brazilian football star Neymar.











In the summer of 2021, an avatar of American singer Ariana Grande performing some of her songs appeared throughout a weekend on Fortnite. Players could choose an option to go on a bit of adventure with the pop and R&B entertainer, drawn as a half-human, half-fantasy character, in either a short blue scale outfit or a silver ensemble.











Purpose of this strategy: not to be content with being a shooter and survival game, but to take on the appearance of an entertainment platform.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games in the world with nearly 200 million claimed players.

How to watch the show?

To watch Aya Nakamura’s show, you will need to have Fortnite downloaded on your device. The game is available for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (on the Epic Games Store) and Android (on the Epic Games mobile app). You can also play Fortnite in cloud gaming (which requires no download of the game) using Xbox Cloud Gaming or NVIDIA GeForce NOW on a multitude of devices. Fortnite is free on Xbox Cloud Gaming, and also on NVIDIA GeForce NOW for players with a free subscription.

Then you will of course have to launch the game. From October 6, at 6 p.m., you will then have to click on the box “sound wave series: Aya Nakamura” in the “Discover” menu or enter the island code 3500-0540-0065 , explains Epic Games on its site.

The show will be streaming for 72 hours (until Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. CEST), so don’t worry if you can’t be there from the start, Epic Games clarifies. After completing the experience, you will receive EXP and souvenirs: Aya Island Loading Screen and Sound Wave Series Aerosol – Aya Nakamura!











Read also



Aya Nakamura will give an interactive show in Fortnite, we file the instructions to see it

“Splatoon 3” on Switch: octopuses and squids well barred for a colorful autumn

Aurora, the Logitech collection that gives a little lightness and femininity to gaming







Continue reading on this topic(s):