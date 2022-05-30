Ayana, daughter of Lupillo Rivera, shows off her body posing in an animal print trikini

Ayana Rivera has raised the temperature again on social networks, by showing in their stories of Instagram a photograph in which she poses wearing a daring trikini from Animal Print; she complemented the image with the message “trying on bikinis with my socks on. I hate walking barefoot.

The singer’s daughter Lupillo Rivera She has been more active on her social network account in recent weeks, sharing fun and sexy videos, like one in which she shows herself in gray leggings and showing off her rear; the message she wrote was “when you realize you are being watched”.

The most recent post of the cousin of Chiquis Rivera was a clip in which she models a skintight denim jumpsuit, with the theme of Karol G “Bichota” as background music. His message was: “I definitely love this jumpsuit. So comfortable. I was like feeling myself. Not too much, just a little.”

