Ayana Rivera competes with Chiquis and shows off her rearguard among the waves to the fullest

yes recently Chiquis Rivera showed off her curvaceous figure after receiving an iced coffee treatment, her cousin Ayana Rivera He also has a spectacular body, and he let it be seen in one of his new publications on Instagram. Among the waves and wearing lingerie naked she showed off her rear as she gazed out to sea.

The singer’s daughter Lupillo Rivera gave free rein to his facet as a model in a series of sexy images, as he competes to occupy the cover of the magazine max; she supplemented one of her posts with the message “I have been selected to enter the 2022 Maxim cover girl competition!!! Maxim is literally the most popular and sexiest magazine in the world!! This really is a dream come true!! Thank you @maximmag for this amazing opportunity!! Please VOTE FOR ME Voting begins June 13 at 10:00am!!!!”

with a new look and her return to modeling Ayana Rivera is gaining followers Instagram; it already has more than 263,000. And although she was very nervous at the photo shoot, she herself commented that it was very fun at the same time.

