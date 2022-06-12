Ayana Rivera, daughter of Lupillo, goes up the steps with revealing panties and nude bra

Ayana Rivera is proud of her return to photo shoots. Through Instagram, she told her public how much she enjoyed her most recent session, because she was also able to show off how much she had lost weight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYANA RIVERA (@ayanariveraofficial)

Lupillo Rivera’s daughter seems to be standing out a little more than Chiquis Rivera with her latest uncovering. And it is that even when Lorenzo Méndez’s ex was seen with the tiniest of dental flosses. Ayana Rivera is giving more to talk about just by leaving her man’s shirt completely open, and having posed from the grandstand in nude lingerie. Her nude lingerie set made her look almost naked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chiquis Rivera Online (@chiquisriveraonline)

Read more about Ayana Rivera here:

Daughter of Lupillo Rivera shows her body in a small bikini from the bottom: Ayana Rivera

Lupillo Rivera’s daughter poses in a sexy animal print bikini by the pool

In the forest, the daughter of Lupillo Rivera shows off her rear with an animal print bikini