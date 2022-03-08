Ayane Sakura commented on her experience as Yae Miko — Kudasai

In an interview with the Japanese YouTube channel of Genshin Impactvoice actress Ayane Sakura He talked about his role asYae Miko, The Devious Kitsune“. In addition to sharing her first impressions of her character and how she came to play Yae Miko, Sakura revealed that “Xingchiu, The Young Master of the Feiyun Merchants Guild” is one of his favorite Genshin Impact characters. Sakura also talked about a quest idea that she would like to see added to the game.

While playing Yae Miko, Ayane Sakura stated that she focused on the feminine and mysterious qualities of the character. Specifically, miHoYo told Sakura to act mischievous and deceitful. He also remembered how he got confused when one of his lines said that Yae Miko “It has no tail“, despite the fact that some character designs clearly showed that he did. Sakura added that the contradiction probably contributed to the mystery of Yae Miko.

When asked if she shared any qualities, the voice actress denied any similarities to the character. Also, Sakura said that in real life she would be afraid of someone like Yae Miko, due to the character’s omniscient attitude and charismatic qualities. However, Sakura also stated that she would like to be like Yae Miko when she is much older.

Among other Genshin Impact characters, Ayane Sakura revealed that her two favorite characters are “Shogun Raiden, The Entity of Euthymia” and “Xingchiu, The Young Master of the Feiyun Merchants Guild“. For Xingchiu, Sakura mentioned the character’s androgyny and her asymmetrical design as key factors. On the other hand, on the topic of travel within the world of Genshin Impact, Sakura commented that she would like to see a quest where cats and dogs from all over the world are collected and ultimately a group of 50 to 100 animals follow the player.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PCs. The “Version 2.4” of the video game was released globally on January 5, while the “Version 2.5” was released on February 16. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and recorded earnings of more than 2 billion dollars in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Description of Genshin Impact

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastical continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears in front of you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you used to… Thus begins your journey in Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wondrous world, join forces with a wide cast of characters, and unravel the many hidden mysteries…

Climb mountains, cross rivers, soar high and low, and take in breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo elements to trigger different elemental reactions. Vision wielders control the elements in their favor to gain the upper hand in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, lush real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and weather change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Source: Siliconera

