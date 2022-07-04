Aydha Mehnaz, communication expert, reflects on her journey, modest fashion and Mugler

What advice would you give to a girl who wears the hijab to enter the fashion industry in Paris?

There may not be many faces that look like you, or that come from the same background as yours, of course. But you will meet people who will appreciate you for who you are and the values ​​you proudly convey. You will also meet others who will not. It’s up to you to set your own boundaries, it’s up to you to create your own little community and choose what’s right for you. One thing is essential: do not lose sight of your individual identity.

What would you advise a brand to bring about concrete change and remedy the lack of diversity within its team?

Keeping a real open mind when hiring is a first step. Looking beyond what’s on a resume is the second. Fashion and its influence transcends and sparks the interests of so many people that you will never know who will walk through that door and be able to bring their unique experience to the service of the brand. A diverse team helps incorporate comprehensive ideas and solidifies a brand’s presence internationally and will resonate with many people from different cultures and backgrounds in a substantial way.

Can you tell us the craziest anecdote of your career?

There are so many ! One day when I found out the day before a fashion show that there was a typo on the invitation we had already sent out – my heart just skipped a beat! Now I try to tell myself that no one noticed anyway.

The Mugler house is renowned for its architectural, theatrical and sensual side. As a modest fashion enthusiast, how do you identify with this brand?

The definition of Mugler of what describes a woman is very powerful and multifaceted. What resonates with me the most is the message of self-confidence and celebrating who you are without ever apologizing for it. wear a jacket Muglerwith its razor-sharp backhands, can cheer you up on a bad day.

What is your experience working alongside art director Casey Cadwallader?

Casey and, by extension, the whole team of Mugler are some of the kindest and most conscientious people I have met. Our teams are quite small and close-knit, so being able to grow together season after season is ideal.