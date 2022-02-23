Aylín Mujica tans topless and shows off her rear in a string micro-thong

in the last few months Aylín Mujica has become the image of several products, but also promotes beauty centers, being the model receiving the treatments herself. This time she surprised her fans through her Instagram stories with a short video that shows her in a tanning booth, posing in topless and wearing a string micro-thong with which her rear looked to the fullest.

The beautiful Cuban actress and dancer also showed off her statuesque body in a pink bathing suit, in various images promoting a spa; At 47, Aylín is in top physical shapeand let him see in a clip in which they apply a treatment to his abdomen.

Aylín Mujica does not neglect that facet of model, and He recently appeared in the video for Randy Malcolm’s song “Confession”. On her Instagram account she posted a clip showing the behind the scenes during the recordings.

