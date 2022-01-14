Sports

Ayroldi is a disaster, a penalty is missing

Bad, very bad performance by Giovanni Ayroldi (vote 4), among those on which Rocchi he should have focused on young people in his project (not that the “old” people do who knows what, just think of Duties in the Super Cup Wednesday evening). Two fairly clear reds are lost, the second is saved by the VAR (Dionysus), on the first mysterious the motif of the solo silent check (bad Duncan’s foul). Stop the Fiorentina two against one to give the second yellow to Fabian Ruiz (can be given advantage, huh?). He does not see the penalty on Bonaventure and if he justifies it (as it seems) with the offside of Come we are madness.

Fiorentina, Duncan from red

Duncan (only yellow) scissor, from behind (mostly) on the legs of Politano: from red, Dionisi is silent on the VAR. Dragowski on Elmas that went into the goal: easy red. Lozano on the foot of Nico Gonzalez: yellow again, this time Dionisi recalls the OFR: red (this was easy too).

Napoli-Fiorentina, Duncan's hard entry on Politano

Napoli-Fiorentina, Duncan’s hard entry on Politano

Juan Jesus on Bonaventura was penalty

Juan Jesus on the shoulders of Bonaventure, Ayroldi whistles Venuti’s offside (signaled by the Of Monte – girlfriend of the AB referee, Camplone – which could be joined by colleagues next year Vettorel and Trasciatti, both seventh in the ranking of C): if he assessed him as non-rigorous, he made only one mistake; if he justified not whistling with the offside, there are two (serious) errors.

Napoli-Fiorentina, Dragowski plaque Elmas: expelled

Napoli-Fiorentina, Dragowski plaque Elmas: expelled

VAR: Dionysus 5.5

A little bit of courage would help …

Naples, what a blow! Fiorentina makes 5 and advances in the Italian Cup

Naples, what a blow! Fiorentina makes 5 and advances in the Italian Cup

