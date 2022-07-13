Ayuso announces a “severe” and “profound” reform of health

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusorevealed this Wednesday that his government is working on a reform of the regional health system “severe” and “deep”. He will present it at the Madrid Assembly during the debate on the state of the region, which will take place next september.

The aim is to promote aspects such as telemedicinedesign a specific plan for reduce waiting lists and develop, among other things, the reorganization of the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) to put into operation a new out-of-hospital emergency model, as explained in an interview in It’s Radio. “We are more and more citizens, we are going to live longer and longer, and the system must continue to be public, but it has to be effective, and it also has to attend to the new pathologies that we have due to living for so many years”, he indicated. For this reason, he has advanced a battery of proposals in health matters.