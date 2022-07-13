Ayuso announces a “severe” and “profound” reform of health
The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayusorevealed this Wednesday that his government is working on a reform of the regional health system “severe” and “deep”. He will present it at the Madrid Assembly during the debate on the state of the region, which will take place next september.
The aim is to promote aspects such as telemedicinedesign a specific plan for reduce waiting lists and develop, among other things, the reorganization of the Primary Care Emergency Services (SUAP) to put into operation a new out-of-hospital emergency model, as explained in an interview in It’s Radio. “We are more and more citizens, we are going to live longer and longer, and the system must continue to be public, but it has to be effective, and it also has to attend to the new pathologies that we have due to living for so many years”, he indicated. For this reason, he has advanced a battery of proposals in health matters.
The Minister of Health himself, Enrique Ruiz-Escuderoalready advanced some of these interviews in Medical Writinga. Without going any further, the head of this department announced the SUAP reorganizationbetting on the optimization of available resources.
He also took advantage of the occasion, in the field of Primary Careto claim the Ministry of Health that gives voice to the autonomies in the strategy to put solutions to the low demand that this course has had the allocation of places for Family and Community Medicine in the MIR, after more than 200 vacancies remained. Although the region is not affected by this phenomenon like Castilla y León, Extremadura or Catalonia, it opts to look for choral remedies.
He also indicated that they should start performances at “all levels” management, human resources and training. In this range of options, it contemplates from initiatives that range from care work in Primary Care to a debate on the roles of other professions or extensions of the working day of doctors.
Bet on telemedicine
In matters of telemedicinealready during the last months in the Community of Madrid has incorporated a computer tool in health centers that facilitates and reinforces the quality and safety of teledermatologythrough a digital consultation carried out by the Primary Care professional with the dermatologist of their reference hospital, by sending the image of the skin lesion presented by their patient.
The new tool or module Image Acquisition Management allows capturing and uploading snapshots with higher quality and ease. They can be sent through a mobile device and with full security, since when making the capture a QR code is generated without the image being stored on the device.
In addition, the region has an innovative project, called Better@Homand, at the Infanta Leonor Hospital, which has already treated 700 patients in this way. It is a pioneering project that, with digital technologies, allows remote monitoring of patients admitted to the Home Hospitalization Unit (UHAD).
Offensive to reduce waiting lists
These indicators show the good results that the Madrid Health Service is obtaining in the management of waiting listsworking in coordination with public hospitals in the region to speed up assistance to the sick, with the aim of recovering from the impact that Covid-19 had on ordinary activity.
Reorganization of non-hospital emergencies
Just a few days ago, after months of work and speculation, the Community of Madrid Health Department presented the new out-of-hospital emergency model, which includes the reorganization of the Emergency Care Services (SUAP). The new model, which will be transferred this morning to the Sectorial Table, is based on the redistribution of resources based on criteria such as the volume of activity, geographical dispersion or the proximity of hospitals.
The new map of out-of-hospital emergency services, which has been presented by the Minister of Health himself, Enrique Ruiz-Escudero; and the General Director of Healthcare and Insurance, Jesus Vazquez, includes a total of 64 points distributed throughout the region. Specifically, the existing 40 Rural Care Services (SAR) are maintained, while the SUAPs are reorganized, going from 37 centers to a total of 17 and, in addition, they will be called Continuous Care Points (PAC). Its opening is scheduled for “after the summer”.
