Azcárraga and the decision to ratify Ortiz in America after the thrashing of Toluca

Fernando Ortiz changed the face of America after Solari’s departure

March 20, 2022 7:20 p.m.

America won again and after several months of austerity and in what way, beating Toluca 3-0 at the Azteca stadium. After two intense weeks of work, Fernando Ortiz found his balance in El Nido and the team looked much better.

Given this, Emilio Azcárraga has decided that Fernando Ortiz will remain until the end of the tournament, with which the structural change of the team would be seen for the summer. Among the options to take the blue-cream helmsman, the Tano would also be joining the list.

Unlike Santiago Solari, Fernando Ortiz decided to work on the mental and emotional part with the squad. After that, he began the tactical work where he agreed with several players so that they can have ownership as long as they respond.

Can Ortiz stay in the first team of America?

If América plays at the level of the match with Toluca, qualifies for the league and stands out in this mini-tournament, the possibilities increase in the Nido for Tano Ortiz to stay one more semester, however, the decision would be made by the new board that would arrive.

