Azcárraga got tired of the smoke from Baños and would put the legend of América in his position

Emilio Azcarraga and Santiago Baños
Emilio Azcarraga and Santiago Baños

The poor results pushed Santiago Solari the America and they could also do the same with Santiago Bathssince the Emilio Azcarraga He doesn’t see a change in the team and they are still bottom of the standings.

Santiago Solari could not resume the good pace he had in his first two tournaments and ended up making negative history, obtaining the worst start for America in short tournaments, for which there was no way to hold him and he had to be thanked.

Following the same trend with Santiago Bathssince he was responsible for bringing Solari, for the reinforcements that arrived in winter and for having his friends in important positions in the basic forces, for which Emilio Azcárraga also decided to fire the Mexican.

A captain arrives in America

Alfredo Tena He would be the new sports director of the Club and the first thing that would be asked of him is to put order in the first team, find a coach for the eagles and reactivate the quarry so that it is taken into account.

