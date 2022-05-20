Azealia Banks Defends Cara Delevingne Amid Megan Thee Stud Controversy

Azealia Banks has defended Cara Delevingne after video footage recently resurfaced of the model pretending to lick her leg while performing on stage, as well as clips of her moment crashing Megan Thee Stallion’s red carpet.

In one video, Banks, 30, is seen performing his hit song “212” on The Real Housewives of New York City Star Leah McSweeney’s Halloween party last year when Delevingne, 29, acted like she was licking the rapper’s entire body.

As Banks delivered the final lines of her song at The Box, New York City’s hot spot, Delevingne was seen on her knees with her tongue hanging out, playfully making her way until she was standing next to the musician.

Banks hugged Delevingne at the end of her performance, according to Page Six.

The clip appeared to have been shared in reaction to footage from Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards, where Delevingne was caught on camera bumping into Megan’s grand arrival at the star-studded event as she posed for photographers.

In clips shared on TikTok and Instagram, Delevingne joined Megan, whose full name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, on the carpet where she tossed the rapper’s skirt tail up in the air in an apparent attempt to give her photos a dramatic edge.

Megan was seen laughing as Delevingne launched the train into the air a second time.

After the Billboard Music Awards, it was also recirculated Delevingne and Megan at Cardi B’s Met Gala after-party earlier this month in New York City.

In the clip, the stars were seen hitting the dance floor together, before Delevingne walked over to apparently say something to the rapper, prompting Megan to stop her.

With the clips becoming topics of conversation in recent days, a fan asked Banks on his new Twitter account to “talk about Cara’s obsession with black women” on Thursday night.

In response, Banks said, “Cara doesn’t have an obsession with […] black women. It is that English high society full of false whites and jealous white whores who were never as charismatic as she was who made false friendships, she tried to sabotage her in every way she moved ».

Cara doesn’t have an obsession with black women. It’s that English high society society full of fake whites and jealous white whores who were never as charismatic as her who made fake friendships, tried to sabotage her in every way she moved and intense jealousy https://t.co /memoUrOzlf — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) May 20, 2022

After alleging that Delevingne’s sister, Poppy Delevingne, contributed to the model feeling “sad and lonely” through “sneaky” comments, Banks continued, “I always remember Cara literally traveling the world completely alone for 4 years. .

“Lots of English society and media took advantage of that and there were many times where I would just hide Cara in my apartment for days at a time to make sure she slept soundly and had some real food and didn’t get thrown away. The trash”. wolves like that,” the “Anna Wintour” hitmaker continued.

“Everyone always wanted to use Cara for what they could get out of her, and luckily for her, none of them got anything of substance,” she said.

Banks added that “deep down I realized that she (like me) was so used to being told she was a bad person that she started to believe those things about herself and went crazy.” [way] to please people who saw it as an easy route into some fashion/influence of British society…all of which stumbled in the grand scheme of things.”

Speaking of the time he spent with his friend behind closed doors, the musician concluded: “Cara and I did normal things like dressing up as mermaids, smoking joints and taking naps. That’s my girl through and through.”

Despite speculation and banter among fans on social media, it appears Delevingne and Megan are friendly as they arrived at the Billboard Music Awards together and were shown sitting next to each other at the Las Vegas show. .