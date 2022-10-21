Azealia Banks lights up Nicki Minaj: “She needs help”

Nicki is in clash with everyone…

Since she has released this summer “Queen Radio: Volume 1” and that she was still a hit with her new hit, “Super Freaky Girl”, Nicki Minaj is again on the front of the stage. And the diva makes it known, by clashing with almost all her rivals as soon as she has the opportunity (it reminds us of someone in France…). Always in conflict for a long time with Cardi B, she also recently decided to attack Latto, another rapper whose rating has been rising for a few years. Obviously, all these rivalries are aimed at claiming the crown of queen of the Bad Bitches.

But Nicki will end up making a lot of enemies all at once. This time it’s Azealia Banks who decided to turn on the rapper, in a voice message broadcast on Instagram. The rapper can be heard saying:

“The Barbs need to petition to put Nicki in rehab and a psychiatric ward. […] It has become apparent that this woman is in serious need of help because this level of anger is not normal at all. [….] It’s getting scary to see her sink into this spiral […] Imagine how lonely and uncomfortable her child must feel hearing her screams and rage 24/7. There’s no way he’s getting the attention he needs from her when she’s so consumed with anger. […] Clearly other women are far more important to her than her child.”.

Harsh words that should certainly make Nicki Minaj even more angry, because it starts to talk about families… Let’s hope it doesn’t go too far.