Azerbaijan celebrates victory in war by killing Armenian civilians

Exactly one year ago Armenia she was forced to sign a painful armistice with Azerbaijan to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third in its history. If in just over a month, contrary to previous conflicts, Baku managed to wrest three quarters of Nagorno-Karabakh from the Republic of Artsakh, it is thanks to Turkey, which by financing the Ilham Aliyev regime and putting drones and heavy artillery at its disposal. And Syrian Islamist mercenaries to fight at the front he changed the balance of forces on the field.

Azerbaijan shoots Armenian civilians

To celebrate the victory in the conflict that killed some 6,000 people, yesterday Aliyev together with the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar visited the city of Shushi, conquered last year, where the Azeris they damaged and vandalized the cathedral of Cristo San Salvatore.

While they were celebrating and talking about the “restoration of historical justice”, a soldier from the Azerbaijani army was just a few kilometers away opened fire without reason against four Armenian workers who were repairing some water pipes near the city of Shushi, in Armenian territory. One of the four men, a young man of just 22, died, the other three were rushed to hospital and are reported to be serious but not dying.

Under the eyes of the Russians

According to some witnesses, the incident occurred a few hundred meters from the Russian peacekeepers, who have the task of maintaining security in the Lachin corridor, along the road that connects the capital of Artsakh, Stepanakert, to Armenia.

It is not the first time that the Azerbaijani army has opened fire indiscriminately on unarmed Armenian civilians. In October, a man who was cultivating his fields, accompanied by the Russian army, was killed by a soldier from Aliyev.

Protests in Armenia

The latest incident “demonstrates once again the armenophobic, genocidal and fascist character of Azerbaijan”, he has declared the human rights officer of the Artsakh government, Gegham Stepanyan. “The only way to stop the connivance and impunity of the Azerbaijani government is to introduce clear mechanisms to investigate the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani army and punish them for their responsibilities.”

On the anniversary of the end of the war, on the Armenian side, thousands of opponents gathered in Freedom Square to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan again and to put pressure on the government to does not make new concessions to Azeris during Russian-mediated talks.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa