Azienda Sanitaria, the great escape: two other executives resign, after Bordon, Benetollo and Nava, now Sforzin and Monterosso – Chronicle

TRENTO. «With a note dated December 17, the doctor Simona Sforzin he communicated his unwillingness to maintain the functions of director of the territorial service beyond December 31st ». And then: «the current director of the Governance department, Doctor Michelina Monterosso, has voluntarily resigned from the service with effect from 1 January 2022 “.

The resolutions of the health authority formalize two other goodbyes among the top management. The role of Sforzin, who held a delicate and fundamental function, of connection with the territory and with general practitioners, will be covered by Gino Gobber. He will thus be the director of socio-health integration, director of the territorial service and director of palliative care at the same time.

A “triple” of overriding tasks assigned by the acting general manager Antonio Ferro “in order to ensure the continuity of the functions assigned to the local service until the transition to the new organizational model”.

Instead of Monterosso, however, the Company has decided to entrust another assignment to Dr. Giuliano Mariotti, currently director of the Outpatient Specialized Operating Unit. In theory, these should be temporary solutions, pending the appointment of the new general manager, which should take place in about a month, with Fugatti and Segnana who seem ready to confirm Antonio Ferro, the consequent appointment of the board of directors (with the lists reopened by surprise for a month, evidently to allow some professionals to be able to enter in view of an upcoming promotion) and finally the start of the expected reorganization, with the creation of the three districts sanitary facilities and other structures provided for by the Pnrr.

To comment and above all to ask for answers on the future is the provincial councilor of Futura Paolo Zanella, nurse and nursing coordinator “lent” to politics and therefore profound connoisseur of roles and dynamics within the Trentino healthcare system. First of all Zanella retraces the last few months: “Apss has seen a series of important changes at the top, due to different reasons: first the resignation of the general manager Paolo Bordon, then those of Enrico Nava as Director of socio-health integration, then by Pier Paolo Benetollo as general manager.

Last summer there was the appointment of Antonio Ferro as acting function and the consequent appointment by him of a board of directors with two out of three “overriding” members, namely Giuliano Brunori, now delegate medical director and director of Nephrology, and Gino Gobber, now director of integration and director of palliative care, without forgetting the latest appointment in place of Sforzin. This is a halfway direction at a time when there would be a need for a full-time health government, a ship in storm due to the pandemic emergency and the now endemic shortage of personnel “. ,

Zanella questions the president Fugatti and the councilor Segnana on the news of the last few hours. “First of all, it would be interesting to know if the resignation of Dr. Sforzin – unless it occurred for personal reasons – did not make the Apss leaders reflect on the inappropriateness of entrusting overriding roles, which given what has happened in recent months are unmanageable if they want to carry on with responsibility. Furthermore, as regards the appointment of Dr. Gobber, I ask if it is not considered inappropriate for a Director to override three roles – albeit temporarily – in such a delicate moment for health and in particular for the territorial reorganization, which he is going to take care of. at three different levels, namely in the Board of Directors, in socio-health integration, in the territorial service and for palliative care “.

Finally Zanella returns to a rather debated topic in the last period, namely that of transparency and communication: “I would like to know why the unavailability of Dr. Sforzin has not been given to maintain the position of Director of the Territorial Service and dr. Gobber and why the replacement resolution is now obscured on the Apss institutional website ».