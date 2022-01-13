Business

Azimut raises 2021 earnings estimates to over 600 million

Based on the estimates of the 2021 results, the Azimut group expects to close the 2021 financial statements with a net profit of between 600 and 605 million euros, higher than the guidance provided to the market (equal to 350-500 million euros). This is the record figure in the history of the group that is focusing heavily on Fintech. In 2021 Azimut recorded deposits of € 18.7 billion, reaching total assets of € 83.2 billion, up by 38% compared to the end of 2020. In December alone, deposits amounted to 1 , 4 billion euros. In 2021, customers benefited from a weighted average net performance of + 6.5% (+ 1.6% compared to the Fideuram index). “In 2021 the net return of our customers was 6.5% against a performance of the competitors of 4.9% with a difference in one year to the advantage of our customers of 1.6% – said Pietro Giuliani, president of the group. (in the picture) -. Over the last 25 years the same comparison leads to a difference in favor of Azimut customers of 0.8% for each year. This – he underlined – we do it thanks to the professionalism of our financial advisors, bankers, and managers located in more than 17 countries. In the year that has just ended, the Private Markets segment stands out in particular, which more than doubled compared to the previous year ». Azimut will distribute a profit of 50-70 million between 2021 and 2024 on a recurring profit of around 300-320 million. And what is not distributed will be used to invest, repay debt and buy back to create shareholder value. On the stock market yesterday, the stock rose by 3.86%.

