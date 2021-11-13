Azimut: record after the accounts. News on the dividend, how it changes

Azimut reaches unexplored peaks in the aftermath of the quarter, also accompanied by the announcement of a new dividend policy.

New closing up for Azimut which today gained ground for the third consecutive session, showing evident relative strength compared to the Ftse Mib.

Azimut races and touches new all-time highs

The title, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of one percentage point, today managed to do even better, conquering the second position in the basket of the Ftse Mib.

Azimut closed trading at € 26.49, with a 3.27% rally and very intense trading volumes, given that at the end of the session over 2.4 million shares were traded on the market, against the average of the last 30 days equal to about 600 thousand.

During the session, the stock reached an intraday high of € 26.91, marking a new all-time high.

Azimut: the third quarter accounts

Azimut made its fill of purchases in the aftermath of the accounts of the third quarter, which closed with a net profit up 11% to 96.4 million euros, against revenues up 19% to 300 million euros.

The operating profit showed an increase of 11% to 120 million euros, while the net financial position is positive for 121 million euros after the payment of 136 million dividends.

Azimut has confirmed the guidance of net profit for 2021 at 350-500 million euros, but according to Equita SIM it leaves room for upside for several reasons.

First of all, in the 9 months of 2021 a profit of 322 million euros has already been achieved, furthermore the potential performance fees to be collected as of 31/12/2021 to date amount to approximately 200 million euros.

Added to this is the positive recruitment activity in Italy, recalling the additional 600 million euros of net inflows expected by the end of the year from both the Italian and US private markets.

Azimut: the new dividend policy

Azimut has approved the new dividend policy for 2021-2024, setting a payout on recurring net profit between 50% and 70%, determined annually depending on any M&A transactions.

This leads Equita SIM analysts to raise the 2021 dividend estimate to 1.3 euros per share compared to the previous indication of 1.1 euros, with a yield of 5.1% in relation to the current values ​​of the share.

Azimut: Equita SIM revises estimates and target price

Equita SIM raised its 2021 net profit estimates by 13% to 531 million euros, while by 3% -5% for 2022 and 2023 respectively, in light of higher performance and management fees, offset by higher costs.

Analysts’ view of Azimut remains cautious, with a “hold” recommendation and a target price raised by 8% to € 27.

Azimut: Mediobanca also makes estimates and evaluations

Mediobanca Securities colleagues moved in the same direction, on the one hand reiterating the “neutral” rating and on the other increasing the target price from 24 to 27.5 euros.

Analysts raised the estimates of eps 2021-2022 by 21% and 12% and also put a hand to the expectations on the 2021 dividend, which increased to 1.3 euros.