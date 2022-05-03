Azovstal steel plant under fire

Ukrainians return to cities killed by Russian forces 3:00

(CNN Spanish) — Ukrainian fighters hope to evacuate the 100 adults and 20 children still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant, located near the city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine.

In an interview with Reuters on Monday, the deputy commander of the Azov regiment, Sviataslav Palamar, described his mixed feelings when civilians were safely evacuated from the steelworks on Sunday after weeks trapped there.

Palamar said he felt “tearful joy” when he saw the civilians leaving the steel mill, noting that while they were trapped “thousands of people died.”

“I hope that there are other evacuations and that they can get the civilians who are still here in this plant out. We are talking about 20 children. That is what we have counted, and 100 civilians, women, elderly,” said Palamar.

Ukrainian authorities had plans to rescue people trapped under the rubble on Monday but were unable to do so due to continuous artillery fire from Russian soldiers, Palamar said.

Here are more of the latest headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war:

Azovstal steel plant under “constant fire” on Monday, a policeman said:

A commander among Ukrainian soldiers at the besieged Azovstal steel plant says the complex has been under “constant fire” since early Monday morning. Mykhailo Vershynin, chief of the Mariupol Patrol Police, told CNN that “after the Red Cross mission left, we have been under constant fire since early morning. Artillery and naval artillery fire non-stop. Air strikes drop constantly.” About 100 civilians were evacuated from the plant on Sunday, but another evacuation planned for Monday did not materialize.

There will be civilian evacuations from Mariupol on Tuesday, says city hall:

There will be a civil evacuation on Tuesday in Mariupol, according to the city council’s Telegram channel. The deal, according to the Mariupol City Council, was officially agreed with the assistance of the United Nations and the Red Cross. Although it will evacuate the citizens of Mariupol, the convoy will depart from a roundabout near Berdyansk, a Russian-occupied city west of Mariupol, at 7 AM local time.

5 Russians killed at Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant, Ukrainian soldiers say:

The Azov Regiment, whose soldiers are still resisting Russian forces at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, says five Russian soldiers were killed Monday night during an attempted storming of the plant. “After the partial evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal Territory in Mariupol, the enemy continues to fire on the surface of the plant, including buildings where civilians are hiding from danger, and carry out air strikes, firing with naval artillery and tanks. “. he claimed on his Telegram channel, adding that five “enemy occupants were destroyed” during an assault on the complex.

US welcomes reports that some civilians were able to evacuate Mariupol:

The United States welcomes reports that “some civilians were able to evacuate Mariupol” and encourages “continued efforts” to allow civilians to leave the southern port city and other besieged cities. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday: “We want to make sure that the limited humanitarian access we’ve seen in the last few hours is not fleeting. To do so would show that there may be genuine humanitarian intent behind this evacuation and not just another cowardly attempt by the Kremlin to change the narrative, to achieve a public relations victory,” Price said during a State Department briefing.

For now there are no plans for Biden to travel to Ukraine, says the White House:

There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden to travel to Ukraine, despite trips to the region by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in recent weeks, the White House told CNN on Monday. “Well, there are no plans in place at this time and obviously we will continue to evaluate,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at Monday’s White House press briefing. “And as you know, our goal is to reopen the embassy, ​​to have our diplomats there, not just traveling back and forth, but present in the country, and I know the president would love to visit Ukraine, but no, there are no plans in course right now.” Ahead of Russia’s “Victory Day,” a major holiday marking the Nazi surrender in World War II, Psaki hinted that the United States would have more to convey and “mark our support for the Ukrainians and the Europeans in some way” on the following days. She declined to give details. Officials told CNN that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to be able to celebrate a victory, of some kind, in his war on that day.

US Intelligence Reports Russia Will Try To Annex Donetsk And Luhansk Regions By “Mid-May”, Ambassador Says:

The US has “highly credible” intelligence reports that Russia will attempt to annex the separatist-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk “sometime in mid-May,” and that there are plans to create a similar so-called “people’s republic” in Kherson. to be annexed as well, said the US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.”Reports indicate that Russia has plans to mount referendums to join Russia sometime in mid-May, and that Moscow is considering a similar plan for Kherson,” Ambassador Michael Carpenter said at a State Department news conference.

Victims of a missile attack on Odessa:

On Monday, a missile was fired at “one of Odessa’s infrastructure facilities,” said Maksym Marchenko, head of the military administration of the Odessa region. “Unfortunately there are dead and wounded,” he said. For its part, the Southern Command of the Ukrainian Army reported: “Another missile attack in the Odessa region. There were impacts on the city’s infrastructure. In particular, a religious building was damaged. Information about the victims is being clarified.” . A journalist in Odessa told CNN that an Orthodox church had been attacked near the civilian airport.

Ukraine claims more success in seizing territory around Kharkiv:

The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces have regained control of several settlements to the north and east of Kharkiv, which could make it more difficult for the Russians to launch missile and artillery attacks on the northeast of the city. Ruska Lozova, a village north of Kharkiv, “returned to our control despite difficulties and losses,” the military said Monday. The military also said that the village of Verkhnya Rohanka in eastern Kharkiv was back in Ukrainian hands and that the operation had been led by Colonel General Oleksandr Syrsky, commander of the ground forces. In the past two weeks, Ukraine has reclaimed about a half-dozen villages in the area, moving its forces a little closer to Russian supply lines running from the border to Izium.