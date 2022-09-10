‘Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires’: Omar Chaparro will be the villain in the HBO Max movie – CINEMABLEND

The cast of voices and the official synopsis for Latin America of the movie “Batman Azteca: Clash of Empires” has been revealed with Omar Chaparro as the antagonist.

After the flurry of cancellations inside Warner Bros Discovery, it seemed unlikely that Batman Azteca: Clash of Empires, DC’s animated film dedicated to the bat in pre-Hispanic times, would survive, especially after the cancellation of Batgirl and the sequel to! Scooby! But oh surprise, we woke up to the news that the movie It already has a cast of original voices, first images and official synopsis heading to its premiere on HBO Max by 2023.

At the time of the Aztec Empire, the young Yohualli Coatl experiences a tragedy when his father and leader of the Toltecatzin village is assassinated by the Spanish conquerors. Yohualli escapes to Tenochtitlan to warn King Moctezuma and his high priest, Yoka, of the impending danger. Using the temple of Tzinacan, the bat god, as a lair, Yohualli trains with his mentor and assistant, Acatzin, developing equipment and weapons to face the Spanish invasion, in order to protect the temple of Moctezuma and avenge the death of his father.

What creative freedom they took to take this story inspired by the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, right? At the animation and character design level we cannot claim anything. Juan Meza-Leondirector of harley quinn, is the head of this production that chose Horacio Garcia Rojas like the young Yohualli, who would become our esteemed Bruce Wayne if he had lived during the time of the Spanish conquest.

He will be remembered for having participated in Narcos: México, Diablero and as an antagonist in Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho. The interesting thing is that Hernan Cortes (Alvaro Morteof The Money Heist) will be represented as what he really was, a murderer of indigenous people and destroyer of Tenochtitlánsomething that Yohualli, hooded as a bat, will try to stop.

Álvaro Morte is Hernán Cortés.



Know that girls and brown-skinned children like me, can see themselves in a hero who shares their same features, who carries on his skin the story of a past that is still alive, a hero who fights for his own, fills me with emotion. As a kid I would have loved to feel represented; that didn’t happen, but today things are changing and my Geek heart appreciates it. The child that still lives in me smiles at the thought that: ‘I am Batman,'” he said in a statement from HBO Max.

And the surprise of all and fourth Mexican involved in a DC story, before they were Joaquin Cosio (the suicide squad), Poncho Herrera Y Ana Brenda Contreras (batman unearthed), omar chaparro, in charge of voicing Yoka who, as his name suggests, is the ancestor of Joker.

Omar Chaparro is Yoka.



An ancient and conservative priest, who believe in the ancient prophecies of the return of the gods. Giving Huitzilopochtli the human sacrifices he demands destroys the priest’s sanity. And in the madness of him, Yoka decides that it’s all a joke. “I’ve always loved the Joker and I didn’t want to pass up the chance to play such an iconic villain.. We are creating something risky and beautiful at the same time”, said the actor from No manches Frida.