Aztech Forgotten Gods, the video game about a futuristic Tenochtitlán

An excellent story is the one presented by the video game ‘Aztech Forgotten Gods‘, of course if you are a patient person who likes to get to the Ffinal Of the plot, Well, if that is your case, you will certainly enjoy a big adventure where CanvasMexican developer and studio also in charge of game ‘Mulaka’addresses issues of a nature mythological that have to do with the history of our ancestors.

The new video game is developed in the Great Tenochtitlan with a characteristic futuristic Touch, same that establishes the scene of the game and makes appreciate the modeling and atmosphere of the same.

The main characters are Achtlidaughter of Nantzin, researcher of the project of renewable energywhich is canceled by the director of the Iinstitute Cahuani.

The story arises with the cancellation of the exploration, because that is when Nantzin He goes out at night to the site where everything related to the artifacts that were found was. Achtli notices and follows his mother, which shows him an ancient artifact, which they call lightguard and that together with the energy core found in the excavation generates a set of abilities and powers dating from the Ancient godsat that moment a divine being wakes up and Achtli begins to have hallucinations.

Are you ready to discover the secrets hidden beneath the surface of the futuristic Mesoamerican metropolis of Tenochtitlan?

Aztech Forgotten Gods is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG and the Humble Store pic.twitter.com/EaYhxcsvwF – Canvas (@LienzoMx) March 10, 2022

TO Achtli a being that says to be called Complexion, an old god with whom she will be linked until he can be strengthened. As the game progresses, the protagonist of the story encounters objects that strengthen her so to be able to match the powers of the ancient Mexica divinities.

It can be better…

As for the modeling and textures of the characters there are some deficiencies; However, they are minimal details to be a game from an independent developer.

The gameplay relies heavily on camera movement, as it’s sometimes a bit difficult trying to focus against the on-going enemy.