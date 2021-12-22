Azzano San Paolo, the Bonaldi group celebrates 20 years of the Supernova Car Outlet- Corriere.it center

from Bergamo online editorial office

The gift for customers is double: free transfer of ownership and super-valuation for the seller

Free transfer of ownership for those who buy a used car and, for those who want to sell it, without buying another, an overvaluation of 20%. with a this gift that Supernova Car Outlet, in the last week of 2021, from 23 to 31 December, he celebrates his birthday. The second-hand center of Azzano San Paolo, one of the first to be born in Italy, in the month of December crosses the milestone of its 20 years since the start of the business, renewing a path born from an intuition of the Bonaldi Group which, in 2022, celebrates 20 years of the dealership’s life.

Antonio Procopio, head of Supernova explains: These 20 years of used car sales represent a backbone of the Bonaldi Group business model. With the standard of 110 controls and processes that certify the state of use and mileage, we are able to guarantee our cars for up to 48 months. Thanks to online we can sell and deliver throughout Italy.

The Group has decided to dedicate a double promotion to customers as a symbolic gesture to validate these twenty years which represent both a milestone and a new starting point. The year that is ending was in fact at two speeds: on the one hand the semiconductor crisis in the second half of the year it influenced the production and delivery of new vehicles, on the other hand it acted as a booster for the second-hand market. The scenario is very significant – underlines Gianmaria Berziga, general manager of the Bonaldi Group, looking to the future with optimism and passion, distinctive features of the company -. In 2022 there will be a large increase in the demand for electric cars, so electric mobility and the digitalization of sales processes will be the leitmotif of this and the next few years.