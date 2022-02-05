Azzurri ahead at the end of the fourth end – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

07.59: Another guard posted by Australia. Now it is a fundamental shot for Mosaner, because there is the risk of losing many points for Italy in this end, despite the fact that at the moment the point is Italian. We need a lot of precision for the blues.

07.58: Mosaner tries the guard’s failure and then also hits the stones at home, but fails the blue shot. It is a somewhat difficult situation for Italy.

07.55: Some difficulties for Constantini in this match. The blue is a bit imprecise so far. Meanwhile Mosaner has decided to fail the guard. It is not a good shot for Italy.

07.54: We start again. In this fifth end we will have the last stone.

07.50: Now there is a break at the end of the fourth end.

07.49: Gill makes a mistake again, but this time he manages to save himself in part, winning only one point. Good for Italy, which is still ahead 3-2 at the end of the fourth end.

07.47: Constantini still rejects the Australian stone, but now for the Australians there is a very comfortable shot to win even two points.

07.44: Mosaner removes the Australian stone. The feeling is that this end could end with a point for our opponents. Now the penultimate stone of Australia.

07.43: Strong rejection by Hewitt who completely frees the house.

07.42: There is a red stone in the middle of the house, but it is surrounded by three Italian stones. To understand now what Hewitt will decide to do.

07.40: The fourth end begins with the first two stones thrown by Hill and Constantini. As always, a study phase.

07.37: CLAMOROUS ERROR FROM AUSTRALIA! Gill completely misses his shot and hits the blue guard. A gift that we take and Italy goes 3-1 in the third end.

07.33: Excellent rejection by Hewitt, who removes both blue stones. Now Stefania Constantini absolutely must not miss her shot.

07.32: Mosaner still perfect, leaning on the red stone and now there are two points for Italy. It’s Hewitt’s turn and then there will be the last two stones of the third end.

07.30: Great Mosaner! Recall that Australia will have the last stone. We enter the warm phase of the third end.

07.29: Splendid rejection of Hewitt who now puts Italy in difficulty. Need a great shot now from Mosaner.

07.28: Interlocutory situation in the third end. There are two red stones in the house, but between them a yellow one and so at the moment I’m aiming for Italy.

07.24: STEFANIA CONSTANTINI IS NOT WRONG! Two points for Italy as it moves forward in the challenge. An excellent end for the Azzurri, who are now ahead.

07.22: Unfortunately, even Mosaner’s stone is not perfect. However, there shouldn’t be too many problems for Italy to score at least one point.

07.21: Error by Australia and we must immediately take advantage of it.

07.20: Immediate response from Hewitt, who also finds the double fail.

07.19: What a Mosaner shot! Splendid rejection of Amos who raises both the two Australian stones.

07.18: Excellent shot by Hewitt who touches his stone and puts it in the middle of the house. Now there will probably be a rejection of Mosaner.

07.14: Unfortunately, Constantini’s rejection is too wide and barely hits the stones in the house. Australia wins the first point and steals Italy’s hand.

07.13: At this moment there is a point for Australia, but it will now be Stefania Constantini’s turn for the last pitch of this end.

07.11: Australia forced to a new guard and Mosaner again rejects the Australian stone. Now the last two stones and remember that Stefania Constantini will close the end.

07.10: Mosaner perfect pass! Amos took off both of the two guards. A very good shot for the blue.

07.07: An initial phase with two stones on each side. There is some confusion inside the “house” with four stones all very close.

07.05: IT BEGINS! The first stone is from Australia.

07.00: There are five minutes left for the match between Italy and Australia.

06.53: The classic spin, however, not to be underestimated for the blue couple. Stefania and Amos have been perfect so far and also in the two matches yesterday they played very well against Norway and the Czech Republic.

06.48: It should be emphasized that the Australian couple made up of Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt have not yet won a single game (six played) in this Olympics.

06.42: A double commitment today for the Italian couple, given that after Australia they will later face Great Britain and that will really be a direct match to enter the medals area.

06.40: The blues are hunting for the fifth consecutive victory. A further success would bring Stefania and Amos closer to the semifinals

06.35: Hello, let’s start the Italy-Australia live broadcast, valid for the Curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

The chronicle of Italy-Norway – The chronicle of Italy-Czech Republic

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE from Italy-Australiamatch valid for mixed doubles curling tournament at the Winter Olympics Beijing 2022. The path of the Azzurri continues, who have won four victories in the first four games played on the ice of the Aquatics Center in the Chinese capital. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini are putting on a great show at the Gamesare undefeated and now dream of qualify for the semifinalswith the hope of being able to battle for medals.

Italy is at the top of the general classification and is ready to face the ocean, rear end still unable to win a match in this five-circle review (five defeats in as many matches played). Our standard-bearers will have to be good at not underestimating their opponents and chasing a convincing victory, essential to aim with conviction towards access to the knockout phase. Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini will have to deal with Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE from Italy-Australiamatch valid for the mixed doubles curling tournament at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: news in real time, minute by minute, end by end, stone by stone, so as not to really miss anything. It starts at 07.05. Have a good fun.

