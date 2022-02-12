B-ilty is born, the Illimity bank for SMEs inspired by Netflix and Spotify: 40 euros per month, infinite operations

Illimity, an all-digital bank led by Corrado Passera, today formalized a new division entirely dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises (from 2 to 10 million in turnover) and their needs. The idea is to intercept the malaise of many SMEs compared to the relationship with traditional banks, already historically not idyllic and worn down even more by the cuts in staff and agencies operated by many of them.

The proposal, a kind of bank within the bank, is called B-ilty, perhaps not a beautiful name (for what it matters); the paradigms of inspiration for his creation were explained by Passera during the press conference: Spotify And Netflix. The logic is a bit like that of Iliad: transparency, certain costs, dematerialization and disintermediation of the physical network. And the consequence of all this is in fact a “subscription” banking offer: an all-inclusive monthly fee from which you can exit at any time. Obviously, changing banks for a company is not something that can be done on the fly, like canceling your Netflix subscription, if only for the services supported by credit cards and for the change of the IBAN. But that’s the direction.

The fee, set at 40 euros per month, includes all banking operations, regardless of their number, including wire transfers, both traditional (in Europe) and instant; an ATM card (the next 3 euros per month); two credit cards (the next 52 euros per year); and obviously all the fees relating to home banking services to unlimited users and with personalized privileges for each account as arranged by the administrator.

In addition, the B-ilty platform, just like that of Illimity for private customers, allows you to gather in a single application all the data coming from company accounts also supported by other banks, according to the provisions of the European directive PSD2 which requires banking institutions to work with the platforms of their competitors. In this way, the administrator of the company has the situation of the entire company assets at hand and can therefore more easily make decisions without having to enter as many different platforms as there are banks with which they have relationships.

The current account holder of B-ilty does not have the comfort of a physical agency (there are no Illimity branches) but it has a human contact person (always the same) who knows the company and its managers and who answers just as “humanly” on the phone. Furthermore the B-ilty call center is open 24/7which is unlikely to happen with other banks.

Finally, another sore point in the relationship between SMEs and banks, B-ility promises to to provide credit lines much faster than traditional institutions. In short, just like Iliad, Illimity has probed all the “stomach ache” of its potential customers, small entrepreneurs in this case, and has made them the cornerstones of its offer.

B-ilty is available from today for the first thousand companies, having reached which he will stop for a moment to stabilize the processes and the organization; to then resume with the opening of accounts with a target of 30 thousand client companies in the next 4 years.



