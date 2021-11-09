B3W, we see the dawn of the American alternative to the New Silk Road

After months of silence, the Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative launched at the G7 in Cornwall is starting to hit the ground running. The goal remains the one announced during the June summit: to counter the strategic influence exerted by China through the Belt and Road Initiative (New Silk Road) by providing low and middle-income countries with an alternative for the development of their infrastructures. The initiative, proposed and led by the United States, is preparing to exit the exploratory phase: by January the Biden administration will announce a shortlist of 5-10 projects from which to start to respond to the urgent need for infrastructures that unite the countries in progress. of development.

In recent months, White House officials have visited several countries in South America and Africa to identify potential projects, while a trip to Asia is planned in the coming weeks. The missions were attended by Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh, instructed by President Biden to draw up a list of projects to be allocated in advance in early 2022. For now, American officials have made stops in Senegal, Ghana, Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

On Monday, the National Security Council released some details of the missions in Ghana and Senegal. Here, in particular, the American delegation visited the site of the vaccine production plant of the Pasteur Institute in Dakar and a cold chain warehouse, which received the support of USAID and the United States International Development Finance Corporation respectively ( DFC). One of the first B3W projects, in fact, could be the creation in Senegal of a center for the production of vaccines for West Africa. Other projects identified as priorities – according to Bloomberg reports – concern the strengthening of renewable energy supplies, the increase in loans to businesses run by women and the reduction of the digital divide.

On their tour of the world to decide on projects, US officials are meeting with government and private sector officials. Washington promises to offer developing countries “the full range” of US financial instruments, including equity, loan guarantees, political insurance, grants and technical expertise to focus on four priorities: climate, health, digital technology, equality gender.

The White House hopes the initiative will help democratic countries thwart the New Silk Road, Beijing’s massive program to finance infrastructure projects around the developing world. In recent days, speaking at the climate conference in Glasgow, Biden said he wanted to offer low and middle-income countries a transparent alternative to “debt traps and corruption”, an indirect reference to the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing.

“China has gone around the world, having a lot of money on hand and a willingness to spend it, promising various countries: ‘We will build you a railway. We will build you a power plant. We will build you a transit network or an energy network, ‘”Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Marketplace.org. The type of credit to carry out those projects has been criticized for its lack of transparency and respect for social and environmental issues: the Chinese – added Posen – tend to tie their loans “to political or geopolitical conditions towards Taiwan, or in any case at unfavorable conditions for the borrowing countries “.

In its account of the African tour, the US administration pointed out that senior officials met in Senegal and Ghana welcomed American assurances that, unlike China, the world’s largest creditor, the United States will not request. non-disclosure agreements or collateral agreements that could lead to the subsequent seizure of ports or airports.

In short, the US does not hide the strategic dimension of the initiative, but promises to implement B3W “in a transparent and sustainable way”, adhering to “high standards” and “catalyzing, where possible, the private sector”. As for the visits to Ghana and Senegal, the National Security Council specifies that it was “the first B3W listening session in Africa, demonstrating President Biden’s commitment to strengthening our ties in the region and reducing global gaps in physical, digital and human infrastructures that have been expanded by the COVID-19 pandemic “.

The point is that, beyond good intentions, the need for infrastructure investments in these countries is so high that it requires an enormous amount of money: we are talking about 40 trillion dollars by 2035. The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin commented on the US initiative during today’s press briefing, saying there is “huge space” for infrastructure cooperation around the world. “The different initiatives do not compensate or replace each other,” he said. And again: “The world needs efforts to build bridges, not to blow them up. We need to advance connectivity, not decoupling ”(ie the decoupling process between the two largest economies in the world which has been Washington’s obsession for some years now).

Behind the (apparent) Chinese calm lies the awareness that getting the initiative off the ground will be neither easy nor immediate. First of all for the vastness of the needs, which makes a shortlist of 5-10 projects comparable to a needle in a haystack; secondly, due to the difficulty of actively involving, from a financial point of view, the others of the G7. Biden tried to take the initiative forward during a meeting on the sidelines of COP26 with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other G7 partners. There is a commitment in words, and it was also translated into the final declaration of the G20 in Rome chaired by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in the part in which the leaders commit themselves to “build forward better” after the pandemic crisis.

To spoil the party we think, as often happens, the naked reality. The past year and a half has provided striking examples of how far there is between the promises of the greats and the difficulties of disadvantaged countries, from the persistence of vaccine inequalities to the more dramatic effects of global warming. To parade the third world to China, the US and its allies will need to truly improve the lives of local communities.

As for Europe, if it were not so short-sighted it would clearly distinguish the advantages of such an approach towards Africa, where the alert for the multiplication of jihadist groups is growing: according to the latest report by the HORN International Institute for Strategic Studies, for today there are at least ten extremist groups active on the continent, ten years ago there were only two. Experts agree that there is a blurry line between jihadism, organized crime, ethnic conflicts amplified by severe economic conditions, climate change and migration flows. These are all pieces of a mosaic on which the B3W initiative could affect, as long as it is truly global and long-term. A luxury that American politics, like European politics, hardly concede.