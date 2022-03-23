BA.2: Can I get omicron twice? These are the symptoms of a reinfection

Omicron has turned the world upside downabove all, to those scientists who continue to study the most contagious variant of coronavirus that circulates in the world. In that sense, in Denmark state that, in exceptional cases, there are people who can be infected twice with this variant.

Can I get ómicron more than twice?

As we mentioned, in Denmark they have discovered that some people have been infected with Omicron again. In that sense, they have first been infected with the subvariant BA.1 and then with BA.2

What are the first symptoms of Omicron?

According to a new study conducted in Norwaythe first symptoms are cough and runny nose.

After how many days are there symptoms of Omicron and how long do they last?

Symptoms appear at second day of contagion and can last up to five. The average is four days.

What are all the symptoms of Omicron in people vaccinated against Covid-19? Tiredness: Lasts four days

Sore throat: Lasts three days.

Headache: Lasts two days.

Muscle pain: It lasts two and a half days.

Fever: Lasts two days.

Sneezing: Last three days.

Lack of appetite: Lasts three days.

Loss of taste: Lasts two and a half days.

Loss of smell: Lasts three days.

Difficulty breathing: It can last two and a half days.

Abdominal pain: It can last two days.

What is Deltacron?

The WHO explained that Deltacron is a combination of Delta AY.4 and Ómicron BA.1.

OTHER NEWS ON ÓMICRON AND THE VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How many days should a person with Covid-19 be isolated?

-What are the Covid symptoms due to the Omicron variant and when do they disappear?

-How to download your Covid-19 vaccination certificate by WhatsApp

-Covid-19 vaccination for children in CDMX: Not yet 15 years old? you can register it

-Can I receive the booster vaccine if I have Covid-19 by Ómicron or any of its variants?

-Omicron in children: Diarrhea, bronchitis and cough with phlegm, the effects of the new Covid-19 variant