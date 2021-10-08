BabaFesta arrives in Bari! A weekend in the world of Babalibri

BARI – After the prestigious synergy of the last edition between L’Acqua in Testa and the national event “Beds at Night”, the festival continues its contamination with other cultural forms and specifically with children’s literature and the promotion of reading.

Thanks to the collaboration with Spine Bookstore, a bookshop focused on storytelling through images and the Milanese Babalibri, one of the most important and historic publishing houses of children’s literature, on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 October the BabaFesta arrives for the first time in Bari. two days of meetings, training, readings aloud and workshops dedicated to sound and stories. A full calendar of free appointments for adults and children at the Officina degli Esordi with important guests such as Francesca Archinto, editorial director of Babalibri, and the illustrator Eva Montanari.

Reservation is required on eventbrite. Entrance with Green Pass.

For more information: spinebookstore@gmail.com | 080.5947303

BABAFESTA PROGRAM

Friday 8 October

10.30 am | OUR FAVORITE HEROES – guided tour of the Baba Exhibition by Francesca Archinto and Associazione Leggi Coccole

The exhibition is dedicated to children of kindergarten and primary school and aims to invite children, parents, educators, teachers and professionals to have fun with the most emblematic characters of the Babalibri catalog.

Meeting reserved for kindergartens and primary schools by appointment

16.00 | Inauguration to the public OUR FAVORITE HEROES and guided tour of the Baba Exhibition by Francesca Archinto (Babalibri) and Maria Angela Lacalamita (Read Cuddles)

Admission by reservation

17.00 | Eva Montanari presents and leads the sound images workshop

Age 2/3 years

Listening and interpretation workshop in which children will be offered various sounds among the most recognizable and everyday ones. The author will intervene by drawing the protagonist of the book who performs a mysterious action and will ask the children to guess what it is, of course using colors and brushes for the answer.

Admission by reservation

19.00 | Help! come …. the wolves!

With Marianna di Muro, Madimù cultural association

From 3 years old

Marianna has been an actress and compulsive reader of picture books since she was given the book of trades by Richard Scurry in the 1980s.

His favorite baba hero is The Wolf from “I’m the Strongest!”

Admission by reservation

19.00 | Of crocodiles and other puppies, conversation with Eva Montanari.

A chat with the illustrator about her imaginary and imagined worlds.

Admission by reservation

20.00 | Gigilegge… CORNABICORNA!

From 5 years old

Pietro is the ironic and confident child he would have liked to be and the way he faces Cornabicorna makes him a diehard fan. W Peter!

Gigi Carrino, from Ostuni, has been reading children’s stories since he became a father.

Admission by reservation

Saturday 9 October

10.00 am | Choose a book. Read the story

With Francesca Archinto, editorial director of the Babalibri publishing house

A meeting to investigate the different ways of approaching children’s books.

How do you choose the right one, the one that meets our needs?

It is necessary to be open, as the child’s gaze is open, in order to be able to grasp the many riches it contains. It is necessary to take into account many factors: from one’s personal taste to the awareness of who the listener is. And reading a story means knowing how to distinguish the different modes and different levels of reading. Being able to recreate the magical encounter between the book, the story it tells and the listener’s imagination.

Admission by reservation

10.00 am | The house of sounds, the power of music

Workshop by Giuseppe Di Pinto and Rossella Perrone

For girls and boys aged 10 to 13

Taking its cue from some passages in the book, it is articulated through a path centered on the importance of body communication. Both considering it as a further instrument, through the actual sound; both through the gesture and all the information that this determines. The conductor in fact with a single nod (sometimes even with a single glance!), Transmits a series of information concerning speed, dynamics, intensity, intention and much more … power of MUSIC!

Admission by reservation

11.30 am | OUR FAVORITE HEROES – guided tour of the Baba Exhibition by Leggi Coccole

A path of reading aloud among the pages of the most loved Babalibri books ever.

Admission by reservation

13.00 | At Tavolaaaa

Mouth-watering readings by Spine’s booksellers

afterwards it will be possible to have lunch at the Ode Upgarden with the fantastic box-Baba lunches created for the occasion!

For reservations: spinebookstore@gmail.com

16.00 | The bookmark – Iela Mari

With Read Cuddles, Spine and Francesca Archinto

Dedicated to those who already know and love books and illustrated books and always want to know new ones, IL SEGNALIBRO is an appointment conceived and edited by Sara Mastrodomenico bookseller of SPINE Bookstore and Mari Lacalamita, president of the Ass. Read Cuddles. Halfway between the basic training study and the guided tour inside the tables in search of techniques and details to discover, this appointment allows those who participate to explore the editorial proposals with increasing awareness and critical sense. As always, all in the name of free and open sharing of thoughts, ideas, questions. This month we will deal with a real giant: Iela Mari, with the extraordinary participation of Francesca Archinto.

Admission by reservation

17.30 | OUR FAVORITE HEROES – guided tour of the Baba Exhibition by Leggi Coccole

A path of reading aloud among the pages of the most loved Babalibri books ever.

Admission by reservation

19.00 | Restitution of the workshop The house of sounds

Admission by reservation

