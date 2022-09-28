Babak Anvari (‘Under the shadow’) will direct a new installment of ‘Cloverfield’

the saga cloverfield It is one of the most bizarre phenomena in Hollywood. It all started with Monstrousfilm that narrated the attack of a gigantic beast to New York through the found footage. Monstrous was produced by JJ Abramswritten by Drew Goddardand marked the debut behind the cameras of none other than Matt Reevesbefore joining the new deliveries of Planet of the Apes and succeed with batman. It was in 2008, and eight years later we had 10 Cloverfield Street: another debut, that of Dan Trachtenbergand a stupendous piece of claustrophobic horror with Mary Elizabeth Winstead which, towards the end, revealed to be set in the same universe as Monstrous.

The last installment to date, The Cloverfield Paradoxarrived in 2018 in a sudden way to Netflix, skipping any promotion and proposing to its viewers that they try again to identify what link it had with the saga. cloverfield he refuses to draw clear continuity between his movies, but this is set to change with a future project that has been openly announced (a first for the franchise) as an addition to the brand. The fourth cloverfieldwho would try to repair the bad taste in the mouth left The Cloverfield Paradox (which was slaughtered by critics who still put its director, julius onahon the way to directing at Marvel the next Captain America: New World Order), is already under brand by Paramount Pictures.

They produce the usual suspects: JJ Abrams via Bad Robot, Matt Reeves and Drew Goddard. Since the plot is a mystery (we intuit, out of habit, that it will be a vaguely apocalyptic science fiction story), the most exciting thing about this project is who is going to direct it, which is echoed by media such as dead line: the major has signed no less than Babak AnvariBritish-Iranian filmmaker who made a huge impact in 2016, when he released under the shadow and won a BAFTA for it. A under the shadow he followed woundsa vindicatable film that starred Armie Hammerand the latest Anvari title was released by Netflix a few weeks ago: it is the thriller He passed through herewho star George Mackay Y Hugh Bonneville.





The fourth cloverfield It is, therefore, the first opportunity for Anvari to collaborate with a large studio and a comfortable budget. His thing would be for us to find out soon what his argument will be or who will be part of the cast, but knowing the franchise, it is likely that Paramount will want to mark some other strategy and, by the time it opens, everything is still mired in secrecy. We hope that, unlike what happened in The Cloverfield Paradox, surprises are for good.

