Babalawos predictions for Cuba: ritual of divination or manipulation?

Several religious leaders related to the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba have performed divination rituals “in search of the best solutions and advice to guide the religious and non-religious people,” according to the Facebook page of Casa del Caribe, a Santiago state institution that cares for the afro-cuban culture.

Since the fell Lightning at the Matanzas Super Tanker Base the popular impression that something transcendental is affecting the Island in a dangerous way has been increasing. People of all religious denominations raise their prayers to heaven on the networks, some warning of punishment, others simply conferring the sign “osorbo” on this regime. “It is true that Díaz-Canel is bad, but he has also had bad luck. Since he took command he has not landed,” says a Miramar resident. Reality, certainly, has added to the lousy administration a series of calamities that invites to annul chance and guess some will “from above”.

Since Miguel Díaz-Canel was appointed dictator There has been a plane crash, a tornado, a pandemic, a popular uprising, the explosion of a historic hotel, successive breaks (according to official media) in the energy system, which led him to say that “we are healthy” . Finally, At the most critical moment of the country’s fuel crisis, lightning strikes the Guiteras thermoelectric plant in Matanzas, and then another strikes the Supertanker Basecausing what may have been the worst fire in Cuba Y consuming much of the accumulated oil.

After Matanzas, and many Cubans do not look at the Government, but at the sky. According to the Casa del Caribe Facebook page, Several provinces such as Pinar del Río, Havana, Matanzas, Las Tunas, Granma and Holguín would have joined the religious initiative., who would have already carried out “their ceremonies and acts of divination”. But in the public light only the activities of the Santiago branch of the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba. The cited page shows photos of the omen rites and also of their conclusions, such as the “food ceremony for the Cuban ancestors and especially those linked to the cult of Olokun, as an indication of the divination carried out by the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba, a subsidiary of the province Santiago de Cuba“.

On Thursday afternoon it was announced that the unveiled sign had been OFUN BARA, but not many details are given except that “it prescribes, as a central prophecy, respect for the ancestors and constant recurrence to their protections and spiritual guidance.”

The state-owned Casa del Caribe also reports that the babalawo Juan Marten Portuondo “president of the Santiago branch of the ACYC, recognizes and maintains that it has been important that the religious leaders of the country carry out as many works as possible so that Cuba and we Cubans move forward and let us overcome the adversities that could interrupt the course of the Cuban revolutionary project”.

From Miami, however, the also babalawo, but with an anti-Castro sign, Carlos Valdésknown for his political reading of the Cuban Letter of the Year, reproaches the incitement of these colleagues from the Island for considering it an act of manipulation. interviewed by page CubitaNow, Valdés warns that “what these people are going to do is total nonsense. It’s just keeping people’s ears and minds entertained: ‘what’s going to happen, we’re going to solve it’ (…). If they are supposed to be serious babalawos and that they are going to give a sign for the whole world, how is it that they could not predict what was going to happen?

For Valdés, the problem would not be so much in the results of the oracle, in the sign, but in the interpretation of the same that is given to him in the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba (which has been repeatedly accused of complicity with the regime): “I always say [sobre la Letra de Año] that the information given to the people is information manipulated by State Security (…) They are going to do the same as when the Letter of the Year is drawn”.

The Babalawo of Miami warns the people of the Island that disasters are “the product of Cuba’s deterioration (…) You don’t have to blame any god. This is simply that Cuba is a disaster“.