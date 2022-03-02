“Babies of nepotism”: the meme that highlights the uncomfortable reality of New Hollywood | celebrities

There is a kind of tweet that goes viral because it responds to the scheme “young person discovers something that everyone knows” and it is usually very funny. This explains a meme that is circulating from a tweet written on February 20 by a user called @MeriemIsTired. She was like, “Wait, I just found out that the actress who plays Lexi is a baby of nepotism omg. Her mother is Leslie Mann and her father is a film director lol”. That the user knew the name of Mann, the actress from movies like embarrassing mess or #Sexactbut not her husband, Judd Apatow, also had his crumb.

Wait I just found out that the actress that plays Lexie is a nepotism baby omg 😭 her mom is Leslie Mann and her dad is a movie director lol pic.twitter.com/s3Mh5QERgC — girl idk… (@MeriemIsTired) February 21, 2022

From this template, which talks about Maude Apatow, Lexi in euphoriaHundreds more tweets have come referring to other “nepotism babies”, the expression used in networks to describe someone who is where they are because their parents have their own entry on Wikipedia. Versions of the tweet have been made with Liza Minelli (“her mother is Judy Garland and her father is a film director lol”), with Louisa Jacobson, the actress who plays Marian in the HBO series The Golden Age and that she is, as her own face indicates, the third actress daughter of Meryl Streep. And also with Zoe Kravitz, Sofia Coppola, George W. Bush (“Wait, is he a baby of nepotism too?”) And with Blue Ivy Carter: his father is Jay-Z and his mother is I do not know what singer.

Beyond the meme, which will last as long as it lasts, this micro-unit of the viral reveals two things: that, indeed, the entertainment industry is full of son ofperhaps more than ever, and that each generation discovers in due time that meritocracy does not exist.

It can be argued that nepotism in Hollywood is as old as Hollywood itself. There is Liza Minelli to prove it, and sagas like the Barrymores or the Fondas before her, but it is impossible not to have the feeling that now it would be more difficult for, not just a Rita Hayworth, but an Emma Stone, to move to a Los Angeles apartment during pilot season and start casting after casting without first having a pre-established network of contacts.

It’s not just that the leading roles go to children of artists – Lily Collins, Phil’s daughter, is Emily in ParisZoe Kravitz, famous since the day she was born, daughter and granddaughter of artists, the new Catwoman; the projects on and off the platforms are led by faces that remind us of others we have already seen: John David Washington, Margaret Qualley, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Roberts– there are also the networks that are not so obvious. Beanie Feldstein, Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment, is not only half-sister of Jonah Hill, she is also the daughter of Richard Feldstein, the accountant of Madonna and Guns N’Roses. The father of Ben Platt, the actor from series like The Politicians and the musical Dear Evan Hansenis the producer Mark E. Platt, responsible for many blockbusters such as the saga A very legal blonde. They both went to the same drama camps as kids and to schools in Los Angeles where, as Alana Haim joked in an interview, every kid had their own headshotyour professional photos for the audition circuit.

In general, that is a piece of information, that of affiliation, which only usually shows up when there are bad reviews – like the ones Platt himself had for Dear Evan Hansen– or a negative turn of popularity. Hardly anyone reminds the adored and lovable Tracee Ellis Ross that she is the daughter of Diana Ross, or if they do, it’s for the best. The topic, even so, usually comes up in the interviews of the son of and they defend themselves in different ways. Last year, the announcement of the start of filming for a short film generated much more noise than a film of less than twenty minutes ever does. The reason was that it was going to star Hopper Penn (son of Sean) and directed by Destry Spielberg (daughter of Steven) and Owen King (son of Stephen). Then, Franklin Leonard, the screenwriter and Hollywood executive, tweeted the news with the tongue-in-cheek caption “Hollywood is a meritocracy, huh?” and he was answered by none other than Ben Stiller, who came to the industry in the nineties as a promising actor and screenwriter, and at the hands of his two famous parents, the comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Stiller ventured that Penn, Spielberg and King “sure have had challenges, different from people who don’t have access to the industry.” And he added: “Show business is tough and it’s ultimately a meritocracy.”

Another common response from son of it is that it is easier for them to reach “the door” but once there they have to make the same or more effort than the rest, as if reaching the door were not enough. “It is easy to assume that the papers come to me only by name but that is an idea that I have always rejected,” said Lily-Rose Depp in an interview with fashion. I’ve always had the impression that I have to work twice as hard to show that I’m not here just because it’s easy for me. I feel like I’m not my name. If you’re not right for the role, they’re not going to call you just because your name looks good on the bill.” Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, with roles in little women and stranger things, claims that his parents never wanted to give him roles in their movies, which they could easily have done. Nor can Swinton Byrne, Tilda Swinton’s daughter, say that she grew up in the Hollywood hills. On the contrary, her mother founded a free school in a remote part of Scotland. At 18, she was planning to go volunteer in Africa when she was called by her godmother, independent filmmaker Joana Hogg, to tell her that she had a leading role for her in an autobiographical film, the award-winning The Souvenir. Although he is now at university and studying as a florist, she has reprized the role in the sequel, The Souvenir Part II. About saying that those things don’t happen to you if you don’t have a filmmaker godmother.

Every time this conversation around “nepotism babies” resurfaces, someone has to remember that nepotism does not negate talent. Zoe Kravitz has a powerful screen presence, perhaps even greater than that of her mother, Lisa Bonet. Maya Rudolph is one of the best comediennes of her generation and may have inherited her ease in the spotlight from her mother, singer Minnie Ripperton. The luminous Dakota Johnson could be considered the best actress in her family, in which Melanie Griffith, Tippi Hedren, Don Johnson and Antonio Banderas are or have been. It is precisely because they have been brought up in environments where it was customary, desirable and lucrative to dedicate themselves to entertainment – ​​unlike in most social strata, where boys and girls are redirected to professions considered more practical – that they have been able to fine-tune that natural gift that they already had as standard.

Nepotism, after all, is just the most extreme version of inequality. According to a study carried out in the United Kingdom in 2018 by Arts Emergency, an association that specifically advocates for the democratization of access to the arts, only 12% of those who work in the publishing sector come from working-class families. In music and the visual and performing arts, the number rose to 18% and, despite the perception that there are still sudden success stories on TV and movies, of waiters with a lucky day and people who arrive at the capital with a suitcase full of dreams, etc., the study indicated that in cinema and television that number was also 12.4%. Several reasons were cited in the study, among them that tendency to consider the artistic as something superfluous among families that still aspire to the social elevator, and therefore a field that seems to be left free for those who already have the material solved, the prevalence from the unpaid jobs at the beginning of the career – that is what Stella Banderas and Liv Frendlich, daughter of Julianne Moore, who have recently been doing as assistants on their parents’ shoots, can talk about – but also to more ethereal reasons, to the “ homogeneous values, attitudes and tastes of the people who work in the culture” that act as a barrier for people who do not know these codes.

In the end behind every person who tweets that Lexi from euphoria he has famous parents –Maude Apatow and her sister Iris, also an actress, have been appearing in their father’s films since they were babies– there is someone who is coming face to face with a reality that is no less bloody because it is known.