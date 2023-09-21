Babs discusses the start of Counter-Strike at MIBR and says: ‘Our main focus is the women’s world’

lucas gerardoReading: 5 min.

MIBR CEO comments on the import of the WIBRAVE t-shirt for the Women in Brazil project Roberta Coelho creates the original uniform and incentive for men in public places

Oh female list do it MIBR inside do Counterattack receive a new integration in this quinta-faira (21). Brunette”you drink“We started to integrate the quintet that represents the organization nuclei within the servers and a new player converted with ESPN Sports Brazil understand how to approach dialogue, communication between the team and the objectives of the MIBR in the new phase.

Before it was announced just now, Babs is now next on the list. Disputing in ESL Impact Cash Cup in September, the rights of female jogadoras, to ex-jogadorasblack dragons AND mocreías Learn more about how you approach the organization to don the MIBR uniform. “He called me, asked me for a proposal and asked me if it wasn’t an organization that always came.”

“Ainda maso because I know the men’s game, you are the men’s style of play and that also combines a lot with me – like the one that makes children inclusive. Basically they called me from the MIBR and at that moment I thought about it a lot, because I really enjoyed being like men and women, I really enjoyed the time that people did it, that I was training people,” says Babies.

Faced with names like Mariana”seas“Gabriela”bokor“and Luana”Arkynha“, the player achieved good results that represented the era called ‘mocreias’. However, even if the results – such as the good result in season 4 of the ESL Impact League -, the tradition and the name of MIBR now weigh on the school.

“For me, I also have great promise at the time of the MIBR to be an organized cabin that has everyone and participate, be there and have a ticket. “As these points will come together to end up oiling and entering,” she said.

How are you communicating over time?

maintenance kizha AND chjña no list, or MIBR is looking to rebuild forms on the women’s list from the beginning of the year. Now with an established quintet, three Brazilians join the Argentinians to try to keep the mouse out of the girl’s dinner party, and Babs comments on how long it’s taken her to communicate over time.

“Now this is understood and written about, so that the khizha, which is our IGL, is the best Portuguese that exists. It’s very easy to understand, it’s super good, I didn’t have to complain at all from the point of communication. To those who also speak Portuguese very well, so that they have a little underhand, but nothing that catches them. “It gives you peace of mind,” he observes the player.

“We also stopped the vibe that people had, so that communication was less. When they called me MIBR and called me to play some pugs and even play, I pretty much felt what it was like and didn’t worry. It’s less time to worry, like meninas falam português muito bem”, she cries.

Trying to fill the spot yodinha2k, Babs makes room to quickly return to her comfort role. Trying to talk about the differences in the quintet, Babs praises her new era partner.

“It is a vision that I have, clearly, but one that went very far before, as AWP in Liberty and within MIBR as a rifle. Although she was afraid of becoming AW, she was the best for the team. And I’m very happy that we can have the professional time of the game, I have a role and a very aggressive part of the game. Let me know what somaria is and what somando is, right? I want people to see great results from our latest trains,” he says.

“I keep them on the more aggressive side, they are the more fun side and when people go to play, you are super captivated by MIBR’s style. This also surprises me, because in a short time we achieved the insight that people ask for and we achieved the results that people ask for,” he adds.

go to the table

From now on I can get a championship in Serie A, if possible. RAGE Recently, Babs again took stock of the MIBR’s objectives. Before asking the Panthers to showcase his talent in the main GamersClub league, the player reveals that his main goal at the moment is even more ambitious.

“Our fire is not MIBR, querendo ou não, também ér para a Série A. Mas, a people have another focus that sao os mudiais, right? We are more focused on GIRLGAMER, which is the other world. But now we have a lot of determination and fight to conquer Serie A and FURIA. O MIBR I win very hard, but with a little drive, concentration and determination, people can win the Serie A title,” he reveals.

“It’s going to be summed up in time, right? We are in a very recent era and as the results of the trains surprise people, we fear that we will focus more and more on our trains to be able to compete and compete for Serie A. Having said all this, It is the time when everyone will say it . (There is no moment) our main focus is on GIRLGAMER, which is the world of women,” I concluded.