Baby blonde: the soft blonde dye that will leave your hair with angel light

The soft hair color of babies is the inspiration for the next big hair color trend that is taking social media by storm: the baby blonde. It is a lovely angelic shade that is inspired by the bright blonde hair that some children have when they are little.

It is the continuation of the revival of the trends of the 90s and 2000s that have dominated lately. We have revived the scrunchiesbutterfly tweezers and baby braids that we took to elementary school, but the baby blonde go back even further, to when we were little girls with huge Bambi eyelashes and soft, silky angel hair.

Box dyes have already gotten on the train of baby blonde with shades that deliver full platinum. But color experts like Romeu Felipe from Brazil have perfected color techniques to give this color a beautiful dimension and a much more natural, innate feel. A leader in creating multidimensional blondes, his ‘soft baby blonde‘ is inspired by children’s delicate hair, which ‘perfectly reveals the effects of light and shadow,’ according to Wella.

The dyeing technique blends angelic, sun-kissed hues with deeper undertones and roots for an effect that looks youthful, yet natural.

Instagram @romeufelipe

Lighter touches of gold are applied to the front sections and to the baby hairsand then intermingle at the crown and along the lengths.

But maintenance is just as important. The soft and shiny highlights they are what make this shade stand out, which is why nourishing treatments and masks are a key component of caring for this color.

This shade is a hit with celebrities like Sofia Richie, whose luscious recreation of color was created by colorist and queen of balayageTauni Dawson.