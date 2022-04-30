Baby born with the face of a donkey and the legs of a zebra

Zyla is a rare hybrid, half donkey and half zebra, according to the Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center.

After Deanna Kohley, who works for a donkey rescue organization, purchased a donkey named Jayla, she learned the animal was expecting a calf.

However, Kohley had no idea that Jayla was pregnant with a very rare baby.

Before Jayla gave birth, Kohley, along with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., took her to the Kansas State University (K-State) Veterinary Health Center “to make sure the baby had a good chance of surviving,” according to a report. Facebook post dated April 26.

Jayla gave birth to a calf with the face of a donkey and the legs of a zebra, multiple photos from downtown K-State show.

It was only then that “it became apparent” that Jayla had had an affair with a male zebra before she was purchased by the Missouri organization.

This turns the new calf—named Zyla—into a rare hybrid, half donkey and half zebra, according to the school. “Both Zyla and her mother are both doing very well at home,” the health center said.

Zyla is not the first hybrid of its kind (in English, they have been called zonkey) to appear surprisingly. In April 2020, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust group in Kenya announced that a similar specimen had been born from a zebra that the group rescued.

T&D Donkey Rescue provides medical assistance to donkeys that have been abandoned, or abused, according to their website.

“If a donkey cannot be rehabilitated, physically or psychologically, it will live with us until it fully recovers,” the nonprofit group said.

The volunteer organization works with donkeys that come from other states such as Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

