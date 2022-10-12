Baby braids: Rihanna reinvents the trendy hairstyle for summer 2022

On vacation, there is no question of taking the lead with your hair. We therefore want hairstyles that require a minimum of effort, but are nonetheless flattering. This is why baby braids have established themselves as the trendy hairstyle for the summer of 2022. Easy to make, these little braids adorning the hair allow for guaranteed zero stress beauty… but stylish. Many stars have adopted these mini mats straight from the 2000s, surfing on the Y2K style.

Rihanna queen of style in baby braids

But if we like to be at the forefront of the trend, we are rather inspired by Rihanna. After giving birth to her first child, the young mother appeared in a video on the Fenty Beauty Instagram account. And if the singer was promoting the latest gloss from her make-up brand, it was her hairstyle that caught our eye. Rihanna has also fallen for baby braids… But this fashionista with a unique and avant-garde style has not failed to twist the trendy summer hairstyle. The singer thus combines several mini twisted buns on the top of the skull with braided lengths in baby braids. A perfect hairstyle to enhance frizzy hair this summer. A true trend setter, Rihanna has actually embraced thin braids for years. In 2019, this icon was already dazzling the audience at the Fashion Awards in London with her braided hairstyle.

Star fans of the summer hairstyle trend

Baby braids can be declined in multiple hairstyles. Hailey Bieber, a follower of the more classic version, regularly sports two baby braids surrounding her face. Dua Lipa was seen in a more elaborate variation, the singer dotting all her hair with small braids. In contrast, Gigi Hadid preferred to settle for a single baby braid on one side of the face. Perfect for a holiday makeover, baby braids can also be sophisticated, as Chris Appleton proves. Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist gave character to a classic bun by accessorizing J.Lo’s hairstyle with two small braids in the front of her face.