Baby Doge Coin is a partner of Hoffenheim FC for NFTs

The meme coin Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), cryptocurrency inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), is a partner of the German football team of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The gesture marks an important step towards achieving better brand recognition.

What happened

Through a tweet published Thursday, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim announced it has signed a partnership with Baby Doge Coin; the two sides will work together to develop club-specific non-fungible tokens (NFTs). With a dedicated post on its blog, the club, which is part of the Bundesliga, also hinted at “other exciting projects” without giving further details.

As part of the partnership, Baby Doge Coin will also be featured in promotional materials such as LED advertising on the pitch in all home games, as well as in other wide-ranging advertising tools and co-branded content.

Mike Watson, project leader of Baby Doge Coin, said the collaboration “expands our digital presence in the global market and places Baby Doge Coin in the Bundesliga, while we continue to build our presence in the European Union”. Looking ahead, Watson said the meme coin is seeking to expand and “form strategic partnerships with world-class organizations”; this appears to be a decisive aspect of its strategy “as a community-centric project”.

Photo courtesy of: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim