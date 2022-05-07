Baby from Iran Castillo touches with her television debut

Iran Castillo, who recently became a mother for the second timeattended as a guest the program of ‘Divine Nets’ to share her experience after being encouraged to get pregnant again after ten years since the birth of her first daughter.

In this talk with the drivers, she revealed how her birth went at home and why she decided to eat her placenta. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the hosts and the actress were very well pampered with the production, who even brought them a mariachi to celebrate them.

To end the program, a mini guest arrived and it was nothing more and nothing less than the almost three-month-old baby born in Iran. The famous one constantly boasts about it on her social networks, but this was the first time the little one appeared on television.

The actress spoke about how motherhood has treated her and her reasons for giving birth from home: “I liked it a lot now, because I soaked up a lot of the subject, I got to study a training for Doula maternity, how I took that course and planned I gave birth at home and it was possible, yes, I had it at home. I am so grateful that I had so much information, of course I said: ‘how did I not know this 10 years ago?’ But no way, that’s how it happens, ”she mentioned.

He added: “I began to have contradictions, many hours began to pass, they were already strong and I almost did not dilate and the frequency of the baby did not, then, it began to cause a lot of stress. I concentrated and said: ‘God, great spirit, you know what is best for me, I let go of control, if it has to be a cesarean section and I let go. In about five minutes, I started dilating, my baby’s heart rate stabilized, and the doctor said ‘we’ll stay.’”