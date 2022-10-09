Baby genius, billionaire and supergod… it’s The Elon Musk Show!

‘From the age of three I thought he was a genius,’ says Maye Musk about her son, Elon. “He reasoned with me and his reasoning was sound. And how do you do that when you don’t have that much experience? She wanted her son to enter the nursery a year earlier, but was denied. “You don’t get it,” she told the educators. “I have a genius son.” And of course they rolled their eyes as if to say, ‘All mothers think their son is a genius.’”

One of the reasons there are so many TV shows today about brazen tech billionaires –Rise of the Billionaires in Paramount+, the Netflix drama play list about the creators of Spotify and the impending The Elon Musk Show of the BBC – is that they are geniuses at work in the sense defined by Schopenhauer: “Talent hits a target that no one else can hit; the genius hits a target that no one else can see.” Who but Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could see that selling books online would be a brilliant way to capitalize on the world wide web? Who but Elon Musk would think that online banking is possible, or that we have to become a multi-planetary species to avoid extinction? Who but Mark Zuckerberg could imagine a business model to connect like-minded souls, in such a way that we would spill our personal data and then he could make a fortune monetizing that hitherto private data?

Of course, the billionaires profiled in these shows wake up every morning believing they can change the world. “I remember thinking that no one had the right to control music,” says Edvin Endre in his capacity as CEO of Spotify, Daniel Ek, in play list. That vision, and the will to make it a reality, changed – for better or worse – the way we listen to music. It was a vision that prompted Apple, long the self-styled geniuses of Silicon Valley, to become followers rather than leaders and offer Apple Music, a Spotify-like service, in 2015.

More money, mom problems… Maye Musk. Photo: Jeremy Llewellyn-Jones/BBC/72 Films

“I think we’re fascinated by some billionaires, especially those who make their money in a way that relates to our lives,” says Mark Raphael, executive producer of The Elon Musk Show. “But Elon is not just a billionaire: he is the richest man in the world. He has revolutionized electric cars, is making rockets that can send people to Mars, and is working on a chip that can be installed in our brains. It’s hard not to be fascinated by that.”

It’s also hard not to be fascinated by the sometimes indescribable labor practices of these neoliberal entrepreneurs. In The Elon Musk Show, the technology sector tycoon is depicted spending the night awake, sleeping with a physics book as a pillow and turning red with anger when one night, at 9:00 p.m., he walks through the Tesla offices and hardly sees anyone else working. “Elon can be very bossy,” explains Branden Spikes, chief systems engineer at Musk’s first company, Zip2, which Musk and his brother Kimbal sold for $307 million in 1999. “I’ve seen him fire dozens and dozens and dozens of people.” At a certain moment of The Elon Musk Showsays at a Tesla board meeting: “It is not okay to be unhappy and be a part of this company. If someone can’t be happy, let him get a divorce“.

It’s a scathing comment, especially given what we know of Musk’s actual divorce from his college sweetheart, Justine Musk (née Wilson), in 2008. The couple met when they were taking a psychology class. abnormal at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. They had six children, one of them died at 10 weeks in 2002, and, thanks to in vitro fertilization, twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. One day, Justine tells in The Elon Musk ShowHe went to see his therapist. Elon had left a message with her psychiatrist in which she told him that she was going to file for a divorce.

Another reason we’re drawn to watching billionaires is to see their conspicuous consumption. It takes someone with extraordinary arrogance, and I mean Bill Gates, to build a house called Xanadu 2.0, since Charles Foster Kane’s Xanadu was in Citizen Kane such an eloquent symbol of pride before the fall. In Rise of the Billionaires, give us a tour of Gates’s bombastic mansion and visit Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian estate. In The Elon Musk Showwe accompany the businessman in the delivery of a million dollar McLaren F1, one of the 64 that have been manufactured.

Elon Musk at a convention in Washington in 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Surprisingly, Musk insists he doesn’t want to rest on such materialistic laurels: “I could go and buy an island in the Bahamas and make it my personal fiefdom,” he says. “I am much more interested in being able to build and create a new company.” So much so that not just Zip2 and PayPal, not Tesla or SpaceX, but last week he unveiled a humanoid robot called Optimus and this week his renewed $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter.

“Elon has commented that starting a new business is like an endless litany and the constant threat of failure,” says Mark Raphael. And, for subordinates at least, joining the boss in the infinite litany is not a long-term lifestyle choice. Colette Bridgman, Tesla’s head of global marketing from 2004 to 2017, vividly recalls her working life: “I felt overwhelmed every day for years and years.” The end of the overwhelm came when Bridgman realized that something had gone terribly wrong with her work-life balance. “My three-year-old son called me dad.” Shortly after, she resigned.

However, there is another show about tech billionaires that we haven’t mentioned yet. In The problem with Jon Stewart of Apple TV, whose second season begins this month, there is a sketch comedy that ridicules the recent billionaire space race, starring Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander as Jeff Bezos, Adam Pally as Elon Musk and a mop as Richard Branson. It is curious that Apple TV has released this year Billionaire Space Race, a documentary series on a subject that one of its main content providers had already ridiculed. In the sketch, we see Alexander as Bezos arriving in orbit to discover that space is full of penis-shaped rockets piloted by other tech geeks. “You don’t have enough sunscreen to be up here, Zuckerberg,” he yells through space at his rival.

However, satire has always haunted tech billionaires like an irremediable plague. The novel The circle by Dave Eggers, adapted into a film starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson, poked fun at Silicon Valley’s Orwellian mind-control techniques, disguised as utopia. In fact, The Elon Musk Show It reveals someone who longs to be seen not just as a guy who made paying our utility bills possible online, but as a visionary who deserves to be taken seriously. “What are some of the issues that could most affect the future of humanity?” Musk asks at one point. “The biggest terrestrial problem we have is sustainable energy, the other is the expansion of life beyond Earth so that life is multiplanetary.”

Musk is in the process of acquiring Twitter for $44 billion. Photo: Dado Ruvic/Reuters



One of Musk’s ex-wives believes that he has the vision to change not only the world but, ironically, to reverse the evils caused to humanity by other Silicon Valley masters of the universe. Talulah Riley, the actress Musk married twice, reveals that earlier this year she urged Musk to renew his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, not to run it, but to shut it down. “Can you buy Twitter and then delete it please?!” she wrote to him.

That is a possibility. Another possibility is that Musk could use Twitter to spread his own stupidity. We got a glimpse of that possibility earlier this month when Musk launched a Twitter poll about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. Tesla’s CEO asked his followers to vote “yes” or “no” on his proposals, which included formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea. Ukraine’s former ambassador to Germany, Andriy Melnyk, took to Twitter to reply. “Fuck you is my very diplomatic response to you.”

Lest the above suggest that these entrepreneurs are all men, consider Claire Foy’s upcoming television role. After playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crownwill play former Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in a series titled Doomsday Machine. based on the book best-seller by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, Manipulated: Facebook’s Battle for World Dominationthe series poses an intriguing question: which of the two women played by Foy, the queen or Sandberg, wielded more power in their heyday?

Sandberg definitely helped shape the way billions of people communicate and consume information. However, the Doomsday Machine promises to show how Facebook spread misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election, set up a program that protected VIP users, including Donald Trump, from the platform’s normal rules, and how Representatives of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims have launched a $150 billion legal action claiming their algorithms amplified hate and contributed to genocide. Say what you will about the late queen, but she never achieved that much.

However, Queen Elizabeth II belongs to another era, in which great power was accompanied by great responsibility. Arguably, the value of the current spate of tech billionaire TV shows is to show us otherwise, for the demigods of Silicon Valley, with great power comes great irresponsibility.