Baby girl abandoned in a frozen box: five teenagers save her

A baby girl abandoned in Siberia at a temperature of 20 degrees below freezing was found and rescued by a group of five teenagers. The BBC reports it.

The little girl was left in a box near the village of Sosnovka, outside Novosibirsk. Police have opened an investigation into attempted murder of a minor.

In an interview with the Russian newspaper Ngs, Dmitry and Anna Litvinov, the parents of one of the boys who rescued the child, said that the five friends had gone out for a walk on Orthodox Christmas day.

“It was already dark and when they saw the box on the street they lit it up with their phones.” With great amazement they saw a newborn wrapped in a rag, the bottle next to it. The son Renat immediately called the parents, and together they took the little girl to the hospital.

The fear was that the little girl, believed to be around three days old when she was found, could have suffered a frostbite and die. But this did not happen.

Now the Litvinovs, who already have three children, would like to adopt the baby, but the police are still looking for her mother or some other relative.

If no one is found, the family will be able to start the procedures for adoption.

(Unioneonline / vl)

