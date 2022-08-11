Baby Groot is firing on all cylinders in the series and on Disney+

The little rascal from “Guardians of the Galaxy” is now entitled to his own series on Disney +. For children, but also their parents!

Disney+ continues to exploit every possible character imaginable from its blockbuster films. And you didn’t have to be a diviner to predict that Baby Groot was going to get his own series. It’s that this little tree that only expresses itself by saying “My name is Groot” very quickly became, by its mischievous and endearing side, one of the favorite characters of Marvel fans.

<br />



We find him in 5 short films of a few minutes each, where he tries to get out of comical situations. We were a little worried that these mini-episodes would go round in circles very quickly (much like the series with Olaf from “The Snow Queen”), but it works rather well. Without being brilliant, it’s hard not to smile at the pranks of our young shoot. A real little rascal.

In the VO, it’s Vin Diesel who doubles it again, each time repeating the same sentence, but with different intonations. It should be noted in passing that if in English, he says “I am Groot” (which can be translated by “My name is Groot”), it has become in the VF of the films and the series “My name is Groot”. The reason ? It was Vin Diesel who did the dubbing of Groot himself in the first film. He was supposed to say “My name is Groot”, but failing to pronounce the sentence correctly, it became “My name is Groot”, which was kept with comic added value, making these few words even more cult in French than in other languages!

“My name is Groot”, available on Disney+.