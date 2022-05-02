Baby is back! They announce the sequel to Dirty Dancing with Jennifer Gray

It’s been 35 years, but the dance scene of patrick swayze Y Jennifer Gray remains one of the most iconic in movie history.

And that is why Lionsgate finally decided to please the fans of Dirty Dancing with a sequel that will bring back Frances “Baby” Housemanthe role played by Grey.

“Jennifer Gray returns to Kellerman’s in the next chapter”announced a voice over with original images of Dirty Dancing during the presentation of Lionsgate in it cinemacon from Las Vegas.

Kellerman’s was the Catskills resort where Grey’s character “Baby” and her family were vacationing when she met and fell in love with dancing and Johnny Castleplayed by Swayze.

The rumors started in 2020

Dirty Dancing became a surprise box office hit in 1987 that even garnered an Oscar for Best Original Song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”the same one that immortalized Gray with a jump towards Swayze in one of the most memorable scenes in Hollywood.

Rumors of Grey’s involvement in a possible sequel first came in 2020 when dead line reported that the executive director of Lionsgate, Jon Feltheimerdescribed the project as “One of Hollywood’s worst kept secrets.”

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic and nostalgic film that fans of the franchise have been waiting for. and that made it the best-selling library title in company history,” Feltheimer said at the time.

Unsuccessful derivatives

Dirty Dancing had two other poorly received projects in the past. In 2004 a prequel titled Dirty Dancing: Havana Nightswhich had very little to do with the original film and brought the location to Central America in the midst of the Cuban revolution in the 1950s.

Swayz, who died in 2009 at the age of 57, made a cameo appearance as a dance class instructor. The film received poor reviews, although the soundtrack was satisfactory.

Then in 2017 ABC commissioned a remake of Dirty Dancing made for tv with abigail breslin Y nicole scherzinger It didn’t get good reviews either.