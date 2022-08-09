‘Baby mailboxes’ cause concern in the US
The Baby Safe Haven box in Carmel, Indiana looked like the mailbox where library books are deposited. It had been available for three years to anyone who wanted to leave a baby anonymously.
But, as of early April, no one had used it. When the alarm sounded, Victor Andres, a firefighter, opened the mailbox and found, to his surprise, a newborn baby wrapped in bath towels.
The discovery made it to local news outlets, who praised the mother’s courage, saying it was “an occasion to celebrate.” Later that month, Andres found a newborn in the mailbox. In May, another baby appeared. Already in the summer, three more children had been left in baby boxes across the state.
Baby boxes are part of the safe haven movement, which has long been closely linked to anti-abortion activism. Safe havens offer desperate mothers a way to put their newborns up for adoption anonymously and, advocates say, prevent babies from being harmed, abandoned or even killed. Shelters can be drop boxes that allow parents to avoid talking to anyone or even being seen when delivering their babies. More traditional shelters are places like hospitals and fire stations, where staff members are trained to accept in-person delivery from a parent in crisis.
All 50 states in the country have refugee laws designed to protect mothers who give up their children from criminal charges. The first, known as the “baby Moses” law, was passed in Texas in 1999 after several women abandoned their children in garbage cans or containers. But what began as a way to prevent the most extreme cases of child abuse has evolved into a broader phenomenon, supported in particular by the religious right, which is strongly promoting adoption as an alternative to abortion.
In the past five years, more than 12 states have passed laws allowing baby boxes or expanding safe haven options in other ways. In addition, reproductive health and child welfare experts say the delivery of babies to safe havens is likely to become more common following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
During oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Judge Amy Coney Barrett suggested that safe haven laws offered an alternative to abortion by allowing women to avoid “the burdens of parenting.” In the court’s decision, Judge Samuel Alito cited the safe haven laws as a “modern development” that, in the majority view, obviated the need for abortion rights.
However, for many adoption and women’s health experts, safe havens are not a panacea.
For them, depositing a baby in a safe haven is a sign that a woman has been left on the periphery of existing systems. She may have hidden her pregnancy and given birth without prenatal care, or she may be suffering from domestic violence, drug addiction, homelessness, or mental illness.
Adoptions themselves can also be problematic, as women may not be aware that they are ending parental rights, and children are left with little information about their origins.
If a parent turns to a safe haven, “there has been a crisis, and the system has already failed in some way,” said Ryan Hanlon, president of the National Council for Adoption.
Impulse to movement
Safe haven deliveries remain tight. The National Safe Haven Alliance estimates that in 2021 there were 115 legal renditions. In recent years, there have been more than 100,000 adoptions a year in the country and more than 600,000 abortions. Studies show that the vast majority of women who are denied abortions are not interested in adoption and continue to raise their children.
But the safe haven movement has taken on much more prominence, thanks in part to the impetus of a charismatic activist with roots in anti-abortion activism, Monica Kelsey, founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes.
Since Kelsey and her allies began lobbying across the country, states like Indiana, Iowa and Virginia have tried to make it easier, faster and more anonymous to deliver babies to a safe haven so they can be left behind. older babies or relinquishing parents leaving without talking to another adult or sharing their medical history.
Some of the people who work with children in these safe havens are concerned about the baby boxes. Now there are more than 100 across the country.
“Is this baby being delivered without coercion?” asks Micah Orliss, director of the Safe Delivery Clinic at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Is this a parent who is in a bad situation and could benefit from some time and thought in a safe delivery experience to make their decision?”
Kelsey worked as a doctor and a firefighter, and is an adopted person who says she was abandoned at birth by her teenage mother, who had been raped.
The first time she came across a “baby safe haven”—a concept that dates back to medieval Europe—was on a 2013 trip to a church in Cape Town, South Africa, where she was on a speaking tour for of abstinence.
She returned home to Indiana to found a nonprofit organization, Safe Haven Baby Boxes, and installed her first baby box in 2016.
To use one of Kelsey’s mailboxes, the parents open a metal drawer and see a temperature-controlled hospital bassinet. Once the baby is inside and the drawer is closed, it automatically locks; the parent cannot reopen it. An alarm is activated and the center staff have access to the baby. The mailbox also sends a 911 call. Twenty-one babies have been dropped off in mailboxes since 2017, and the average time a child spends in the mailbox is less than two minutes, Kelsey said.
She has raised money to put up dozens of billboards advertising the safe haven option. The ads feature a photo of a handsome firefighter holding a newborn, and the Safe Haven Baby Box’s emergency phone number.
Kelsey said he was in contact with legislators across the country who wanted to bring the mailboxes to their regions, predicting that in five years his mailboxes would be in all 50 states.
“We all agree that a baby should be left in my box and not in a dumpster to die,” he said.
Due to anonymity, there is little information on parents using safe havens. But Orliss, of the Los Angeles Safe Haven Clinic, conducts psychological and developmental evaluations on about 15 such babies each year, often following them into adulthood. His research reveals that more than half of children have health or developmental problems, often stemming from inadequate prenatal care. In California, unlike Indiana, the release of a child to a safe haven must be done face-to-face, and parents are given an optional medical history questionnaire, which often reveals serious problems, such as drug use.
Still, many children do well. Tessa Higgs, 37, a marketing director in southern Indiana, adopted her 3-year-old daughter, Nola, after the girl was dropped off at a safe haven just hours after she was born. Higgs said the birth mother had called the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline after seeing one of the group’s billboards.
“From day one she has been so healthy and happy and has flourished and far exceeded all developmental milestones,” Higgs said of Nola. “For us she is perfect.”
Legal gray areas
For some women seeking help, the first point of contact is the Safe Haven Baby Box hotline.
This line and another run by the National Safe Haven Alliance tell callers where and how they can legally surrender children, as well as information about the traditional adoption process.
Safe haven groups say they let callers know that anonymous deliveries are a last resort, and give information on what they can do to keep their babies, including ways to get diapers, rent money and foster care. kids.
“When a woman is given options, she will choose what is best for her,” Kelsey said. “And if that means that in her moment of crisis she chooses a baby box, we should all support her in her decision.”
But the legal deadlines for reuniting with the baby are not made clear on Kelsey’s hotline unless callers ask for them, she said.
In Indiana, where most of the baby mailboxes are located, state law does not specify a time frame for ending birth parents’ rights after safe haven deliveries, or for adoption. But according to Don VanDerMoere, an attorney for Owen County, Indiana, who has experience with the state’s baby abandonment laws, birth families are free to come forward until a court terminates parental rights, which can happen between 45 and 60 days after anonymous delivery.
Because these resignations are anonymous, they often result in closed adoptions. Birth parents cannot select parents, and adoptees are left with little or no information about their family of origin or medical history.
Hanlon, of the National Council for Adoption, noted that research shows that, in the long run, birth parents are more likely to give up their children if the birth and adoptive families are in a relationship.
And in safe haven cases, if a mother changes her mind, she must prove to the state that she is fit.
According to Kelsey, since her operation was launched, two women who said they put their babies in mailboxes have tried to claim custody of their children. These cases can take months or even years to resolve.
Birth mothers are also not immune from legal risks and may not be able to navigate the loopholes of each state’s refugee law, said Lori Bruce, a medical ethicist at Yale University.
While many states shield mothers who relinquish their children from criminal prosecution if the babies are healthy and unharmed, mothers in serious crisis—facing addiction or domestic abuse, for example—may not be protected if their newborns are affected in any way.
The idea that a traumatized postpartum mother could “properly Google laws is slim,” Bruce said.
With the Roe v. Wade ruling overturned, “we know we’re going to see more abandoned babies,” he added. “My concern is that that means more prosecutors are going to be able to prosecute women for unsafely abandoning their children, or not following the letter of the law.”
On Friday, Indiana’s governor signed a law that bans most abortions, with few exceptions.
And the safe haven movement continues apace.
Higgs, an adoptive mother, has kept in touch with Monica Kelsey of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. “The day I found out about Roe vs. Wade, I texted Monica and said, ‘Are you ready to be even busier?'”
Dana Goldstein is a national correspondent, writing about the impact of education policies on families, students, and teachers across the country. She is the author of The Teacher Wars: A History of America’s Most Embattled Profession.