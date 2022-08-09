‘Baby mailboxes’ cause concern in the US

However, for many adoption and women’s health experts, safe havens are not a panacea.

For them, depositing a baby in a safe haven is a sign that a woman has been left on the periphery of existing systems. She may have hidden her pregnancy and given birth without prenatal care, or she may be suffering from domestic violence, drug addiction, homelessness, or mental illness.

Adoptions themselves can also be problematic, as women may not be aware that they are ending parental rights, and children are left with little information about their origins.

If a parent turns to a safe haven, “there has been a crisis, and the system has already failed in some way,” said Ryan Hanlon, president of the National Council for Adoption.

Impulse to movement

Safe haven deliveries remain tight. The National Safe Haven Alliance estimates that in 2021 there were 115 legal renditions. In recent years, there have been more than 100,000 adoptions a year in the country and more than 600,000 abortions. Studies show that the vast majority of women who are denied abortions are not interested in adoption and continue to raise their children.