Baby makes history by receiving the world’s first heart transplant

A baby has become first person in the world to receive a combined heart and thymus transplantwhich offers hope to millions of patients.

In addition to a new heart, the baby received a thymus transplant

Easton Sinnamon was born with a heart and a weak immune system and spent his first seven months in the hospital.

I needed numerous heart operations, as well as treatment for recurring infections that her body couldn’t fight on its own.

His doctors, from Duke University in the US, applied for approval of a type of experimental transplant that had not been done before in combination with humans.

In addition to a new heart, they believed he needed a thymus transplanta gland in the chest that produces white blood cells called T cells.

When our immune system detects a foreign body, it can send these white blood cells to fight what is thought to be an infection.

Experts thought that transplant a heart and thymus tissue from the same donor, the thymus would be tricked into not thinking the new heart is a foreign body.

They were approved, and at just six months old, Easton received his heart transplant followed by thymus tissue implantation two weeks later.

The baby’s health is “thriving”

Now, at the age of one, the baby and his Health is “thriving” after the procedure, which has the potential to change the future of the organ transplants.

Most people who receive a transplant they need to take immunosuppressive drugs for life to prevent your immune system from rejecting the new organ.

But take these medicines over a long period of time can weaken their immune system and make them extremely vulnerable to even minor infections.

Easton continues to be monitored and it is hoped that in the future the anti-rejection medications.

The approach used in the baby could change the face of solid organ transplantation in the future

Dr. Joseph Turek, chief of heart surgery pediatrician at Duke and a member of the surgical team that performed the historical procedureHe said: “This has the potential to change the face of solid organ transplantation in the future.”

“If this approach is successful, and further validation is contemplated, it would mean that transplant recipients would not reject the donated organ and would also not need to undergo long-term treatment with immunosuppressive drugs, which can be highly toxic, particularly to the kidneys.” .

“This concept of tolerance has always been the holy grail in transplantation, and now we are at the door.” He added that in the future this type of transplant could potentially benefit ‘thousands upon thousands’ of patients.

Kaitlyn Sinnamon, Easton’s mother, said: “It was one of those things where it could help him, and if it works, it could not only help him, but it could help thousands of other people with their children who need transplants.”

“When we talked about it, it was like, ‘Why wouldn’t we do it when we can make a difference for all these other people?’

