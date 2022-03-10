Baby makes medical history with world’s first heart and thymus transplant

An American baby made medical history by receiving the world’s first heart and thymus transplant in a procedure that could change the way organ transplants are done.

Little Easton Cinnamon underwent a type of operation that doctors hope will increase the success rate of transplants by reducing the chance that the body will reject the donated organ.

It could also reduce the need for patients to spend years taking drugs to prevent rejection, which can cause kidney problems and even cancer.

When doctors at Duke Health in North Carolina transplanted a donated heart into Easton Sinnamon, the little boy also received tissue cultured from the donor’s thymus.

The thymus is the gland that stimulates the production of infection-fighting T cells, and doctors hoped that Easton’s immune system would recognize the donor heart as its own.

The little boy was born with a heart defect that prevented one of his heart valves from closing, and he underwent open-heart surgery to try to correct it when he was just five days old.

But the procedure was only partially successful, and doctors decided she would need a heart transplant to survive.

Easton’s immune system also wasn’t doing its job of fighting infection, so last August he became the world’s first patient to receive a new heart along with cultured thymus tissue from the same donor.

The heart transplant was done first, then two weeks later his thymus was replaced.

The baby has been receiving drugs to suppress his immune system and prevent rejection, but doctors say the new thymus tissue should help his body accept the new organ, which would mean he could stop taking the drugs in the future. course of the next year.

Easton, now a year old, is still receiving food and medicine through a feeding tube, but his family is delighted to have him home now.

“The way he was in the hospital, it was an amazing feeling to bring him home,” his father, Brandon Cinnamon, told reporters. The Raleigh News & Observer.

A transplanted heart normally works for 10 to 15 years, but doctors hope Easton’s heart could last for decades.

“I hope that as he grows up he will be proud of his scars and know that he was not only able to save his own life, but he was also able to save other people’s lives,” said his mother, Kaitlyn.

Dr. Joseph Turek, chief of pediatric cardiac surgery at Duke, said the operation could be replicated with other organs, such as the kidneys and liver.

“This could have an effect on thousands and thousands of patients who need transplants in the future,” he said.