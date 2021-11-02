Baby was born in an ambulance | Maceratesi Chronicles

STOP – It happened, a few meters from the hospital, assisted by the doctors of the Blue Cross of Porto San Giorgio

They are called daily to a race against time to help, to save lives. And day after day they respond with their constant presence and professionalism. Often, very often, at the end of the rescue they can breathe a sigh of relief for having saved a patient, for having treated him, for having given him the best possible health care. But the sigh of relief pulled yesterday by the doctors of the Blue cross of Porto San Giorgio it is one of those who do not forget, who fill the heart with joy and leave a smile on their face. Yes, because on Saturday the soldiers of the Sangiorgese public assistance led by Gilberto Belleggia rescued a mother who was about to give birth. But her little girl has decided not to ‘wait’ for her arrival to the hospital to come into the world.

In fact, the little girl saw the light not far from the door of the hospital stop, right in the Azzurra’s ambulance, wrapped in the love of the mother and the care of the health workers with the 118 doctor Loredana Rivosecchi, the nurse Michela Dichiara and the crew of Simone Gattafoni and Massimo Cognigni. The birth went smoothly without any complications either for the child or for the mother and the newborn was entrusted to Gina Bologna and to the Pediatrics of Murri, led by the head physician Luisa Pieragostini for the normal continuation of the usual medical assistance.

