Baby who would have been suffocated by his stepfather in La Estrella had multiple blows and a fracture according to Legal Medicine

The Prosecutor’s Office provided more details of the death of a baby of only one year, apparently at the hands of his stepfather. Photo: Colprensa

A case of domestic abuse, which ended with the death of a one-year-old baby, has dismayed the community of La Estrella.

It was recently learned that a subject identified as Deivy Alejandro Parra He was captured by the authorities. This is the main suspect in the death of Liam Alexander Londoño Rojas, a baby just one year old and who was the son of his sentimental partner.

The events occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 24, but the case continues to generate rejection and indignation, especially since the Prosecutor’s Office recently revealed new details of the state in which the authorities found the baby.

According to the initial investigations carried out by the entity, the baby Liam Alexander Londoño had several blows to different parts of the body, but especially on the face and head. Furthermore, it was determined that he had a broken arm.

“He had multiple blows to the head, bleeding in the nose and mouth, bruises in different parts of the body and a fracture in one of his arms,” ​​reported the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Attorney General’s Office, quoted by RCN Radio.

Likewise, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences confirmed that the baby died of suffocationas revealed by the Mayor’s Office of La Estrella, which lamented this case of domestic violence that leaves a minor of only one year as the fatal victim.

“The Mayor’s Office of La Estrella, headed by Mayor Juan Sebastián Abad, rejects the events that occurred on October 23 in La Tablaza, where unfortunately a little boy who was only 13 months old was the victim,” said the municipal administration through a release.

“According to the opinion of Legal Medicine, the minor’s body had bruises in different parts of the body and his death would have been caused by suffocation,” the Mayor’s Office added in the statement.

This would be what allegedly happened

Although initially the child’s stepfather, who was in charge of him that night, assured that the minor had fallen out of bed and that was why he had bruises, that version was quickly denied.

The authorities arrived at the house where Liam Alexander Londoño Rojas lived together with his mother and stepfather after an emergency call. Arriving at the place they found the unfortunate scene: the minor was badly beaten but still had vital signs.

Once at the care center to which the minor was transferred, the health professionals confirmed that the minor had lost his life.

Then they began the respective investigations to establish what had happened and corroborate or deny the version that the stepfather gave to the police officers at the beginning, in which an alleged accidental fall of the baby was pointed out.

Apparently, the authorities in charge doubted that version due to the number of blows and their location on the body of the minor. However, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences was the entity that confirmed what had happened: the youngest one-year-old baby was brutally beaten inside the house.

Although both the mother and stepfather of Liam Alexander Londoño Rojas were initially suspected, the woman’s participation would have been ruled out because she apparently was not at the scene when the homicide was recorded.

