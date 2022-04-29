BaByliss turns moms into movie stars

Related news

babyliss He proposes forgetting about flowers and chocolates and giving all the mothers in the world a gift that they will really love: become real movie stars, with a new look in their hair.

There is a styler for each style: marked or open waves, straight bobs or curly hair. Changing styles is very easy with BaByliss.

We show you how to do it Step by Step.

Hollywood style waves

Zoe Saldana with marked waves



The actress Zoë Saldana ands the star of several romantic comedies and also of thriller fantastic as star trek Y Avatar. The we will see soon andn Avatar 2, Y in The Adam Project for Netflix.

La actress is characterized by having an impeccable style in her hairstyle and being forever true to her hair long, with waves classic.

How to get this hairstyle?

To interpret this classic styleit plus The important thing is to get waves in thick locks and all combed in the same direction. The objective is what the look end be the of a great wave to the water.

Ana thick tweezers, such as 2524PE from the capsule collection berry crush from BaByliss, we It allows shape hair and create these bigger waves easily, thanks to its thicker, more manageable barrel.

Once we have achieved that all the hair is curly, we will comb it to unify the curls and get that aspect Elegant and classic cinema.

What do we use?

Tenacilla 2524PE from the BaByliss Berry Crush capsule collection

bob with waves

Natalie Portman wears a wavy bob.



Natalie Portman known for her role as Princess Amidala in the saga starwarsand above all, for his well-deserved awards, Oscar and Golden Globe for his performance in Black Swanhas never thought twice about proposals for risky changes of look due to the demands of the script, but on red carpets she maintains an impeccable record of elegant successes that suggest the romantic air of another great filmmaker such as Audrey Hepburn.

How to get this hairstyle?

Making waves on short hair is not easy, since most straighteners are designed to handle them on slightly longer hair.

However, a great ally for this type of cut is the small head of the brush. hydrofusionwhich, thanks to the application of plasma technology and the emission of the correct combination of negative and positive ions, seals the cuticle, retaining the moisture that the hair needs to look smooth and shiny.

This brush has a much smaller diameter and allows you to comb hair that reaches above the shoulders, in the style Bob short.

To show off the hairstyle that the actress wears, it is advisable to take small strands of hair and thanks to the rotation of the brush, it is possible to shape it while drying the hair.

If you want to achieve a more pronounced curl, place the brush in a vertical position and slide it along the entire strand until you reach the tip and insist to achieve that casual tip effect.

When finished, insert your fingers into the hair and tousle it to open the curl, without losing its shape.

What do we use?

BaByliss AS773E Hydro Fusion Air Brush

Defined wide wave

Zendaya with defined wide waves.



The actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman won his prestige as an actress with your paper in the new version of Spider-Man: Far From Home and above all, with the character of Rue Bennett in the series of HBO, euphoria. engaged in the fight against racismhis style when it comes to dressing, it is an allegation in favor of female empowerment, and besides, it is the image of Lancome. Zendaya always wins with her outfits daring and experimental on the red carpets.

How get this hairstyle?

The actress sports a very marked curl in this look. To recreate it, nothing better than using Secret Curl by Babyliss. This time, in the improved version optimal that in addition to making our task easier, will allow us to take care of our hair thanks to the digital temperature selector.

The secret to achieving a marked and curly effect is to work the hair, selecting strands that are not too busy and well defined. We will introduce them into the curling iron, wait a few seconds and that’s it!

To finish and to maintain the definition for a long time, in order not to break the curl, specialists advise combing with a wide-toothed brush.

What do we use?

Made with Curl Secret Optimum C1600E from BaByliss

Straight bob with center parting

Dua Lipa with straight bob and parted in the middle.



Singer Dua Lipa born in London is currently filming Argyle a spy thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn (director of Kingsman). Dua Lipa takes care of each of her appearances before the media in detail, with a very original style in which she combines a very sophisticated bob hair and the color black, which is never lacking in her wardrobe.

How get this hairstyle?

To show off this impeccable straight hair, the key is to forget about frizz and for this nothing better than Advanced Plasma technology, specifically developed to combat frizz. frizz and be your ally We will comb the hair until we achieve a very polished effect, directing the tip inwards and using the technique that never fails: dryer and brush.

Stylists advise working with strands with a small amount of hair, drying from the root to the ends, and as we get closer to them, we will create a slight curve. This achieves a very smooth finish. chic.

What do we use?

Made with the BaByliss Hydro fusion D773DE dryer

long curly hair

Blake Lively with long curly hair



The actress Blake Lively hypnotize on any occasion with his refined and elegant style. Either with picked ups casuals or with her blonde hair with big waves, the protagonist of Green Lantern, The Town either blue hell always stands out.

How to get this hairstyle?

The curly are trendy. Dleave the natural curls It is one of the great trends of the moment. But you don’t have to have curly hair to get that special effect.

The tool that will make it easier for us to interpret this look It is a conical curling iron, which includes a thinner barrel, which will help the final finish of the curl to be marked and natural.

In order to achieve the style, select small strands and roll them from root to tip on the tongs for a few seconds.

Once all the hair is finished, it is important to brush it with a brush with large bristles or even with the fingers of the hand. With this, we will break the curl but we will not lose shape.

What do we use?

BaByliss Berry Crush 2523PE Conical Curling Iron

