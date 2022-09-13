Babylon: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in the first trailer | Films

liliana carmona

Damien Chazelle, who directed ‘La La Land’, is in charge of this film

After the success it obtained from the specialized press with ‘whiplash’ (2014) and ‘La La Land’ (2016), Damian Chazelle is back, just in time for awards season, with ‘Babylon’, film starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

After presenting the posters of the main actors, Paramount Pictures shared the trailer for this story that promises to be full of excesses and many problems.

Directed by Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ It is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, a story of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, following the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. the official synopsis. }

The film has a great cast made up of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee , Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

When is ‘Babylon’ released?

According to the IMDb portal, the film will be released on January 6, 2023 in the United States, while Paramount Pictures Mexico has only revealed that we will see it in theaters next year.