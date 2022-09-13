Entertainment

Babylon: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in the first trailer | Films

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

liliana carmonaSeptember 13, 2022 – 10:38

Damien Chazelle, who directed ‘La La Land’, is in charge of this film

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

After the success it obtained from the specialized press with ‘whiplash’ (2014) and ‘La La Land’ (2016), Damian Chazelle is back, just in time for awards season, with ‘Babylon’, film starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

After presenting the posters of the main actors, Paramount Pictures shared the trailer for this story that promises to be full of excesses and many problems.

Directed by Chazelle, ‘Babylon’ It is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles, a story of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, following the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of rampant decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. the official synopsis. }

The film has a great cast made up of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee , Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

When is ‘Babylon’ released?

According to the IMDb portal, the film will be released on January 6, 2023 in the United States, while Paramount Pictures Mexico has only revealed that we will see it in theaters next year.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Grey’s Anatomy: The real reason Jesse Williams left the medical series

4 mins ago

Why Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Relationship Almost Didn’t Last

5 mins ago

Brie Larson receives sympathy from MCU fans after “blunt” response to question about ‘Captain Marvel’

15 mins ago

this new blow for the singer with a rare syndrome

16 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button