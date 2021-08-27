Babylon: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire on the set of the film by Damien Chazelle (PHOTO)

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire are the protagonists of the photos taken on the set of Babylon, the film by Damien Chazelle set in 1920s Hollywood.

When there is a year and a half left until the release of Babylon at the cinema, some photo surfaced on the web show Brad Pitt along with co-stars Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire, on set of the new film directed and written by Damien Chazelle.

In 2022, international audiences will have the opportunity to see Babylon, the new film by Damien Chazelle, on the big screen. The acclaimed American director and screenwriter is in fact ready to go back behind the camera three years after First Man, a film with Ryan Gosling that collected four Oscar nominations, and five years after La La Land, the musical that at the time he won six statuettes, against as many as 14 nominations.

In the past few hours, some of the protagonists of the new film, namely Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire, have been spotted on the set in Los Angeles, thus formalizing the start of filming of the film. Pitt arrived in an all-white suit. A smiling Tobey Maguire was also present: for him, Babylon will be one of the first two roles on the big screen since 2014, along with an appearance in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Loading... Advertisements

In addition, Margot Robbie also arrived on the set of the film who will therefore reunite with Brad Pitt after the shared experience in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino. The actress got out of her car in a pair of strappy high heels, clutching a drink.

Recall that in the cast of Babylon there will also be Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Samara Weaving, Max Minghella, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Phoebe Tonkin, Rory Scovel, Lukas Haas, Eric Roberts. PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo and Li Jun Li. Babylon, at least so far, has been described as a drama set in period Hollywood, a “bold auteur piece with a significant budget“, the story of which will take place during the film industry’s great shift from silent film to sound. The film is also said to explore the rise and fall of many of its characters. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, originally Babylon would be due to be released in 2021 but its worldwide release is currently scheduled for December 25, 2022.