‘Babylon’, the next film by Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt with which we will return to Hollywood more appealing (and decadent)

It’s one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and it’s about to hit theaters. Babylon It will be seen in Spain on January 20, but before that it will reach American theaters. One of the firm candidates for the grand prizes of the year that has the impulse of being the new project of Damian Chazelle, one of the golden boys of Hollywood. Even though his last movie, first-man –the story of the astronaut Neil Armstrong–, did not work quite well, the director seems to have thrown in the rest with this production that is set in the always grateful decade of the 20s in Hollywood.

A scene from ‘Babylon’ Scott Garfield

The decadence is marked because this story starring margot robbie Y Brad Pitt It is set at the time of the end of silent cinema, but not everything was the opulence and wealth of the great studios of the film industry. Inside, Los Angeles was a city plagued by illegal parties, drugs and debauchery. The transition from silent to sound cinema revolutionized the world of cinema and its stars. The rise and fall of a generation of actors and actresses who came face to face with a reality that seemed brilliant and ended the careers of all those who did not know how to adapt to the new times.